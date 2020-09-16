IPL 2020 KXIP Full Squad: Kings XI Punjab Full Player List

The Kings XI Punjab squad has players from both Indian side as well as abroad. The team is ready with its players for IPL 2020.

The 13th season of the Indian Premier League will commence from September 19. A total of eight teams are a part of the IPL 2020. The teams this season include Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals.

The final match of the league will be played on November 10. The 53 days-long tournament will be held in United Arab Emirates’ Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. Out of all the matches, 24 matches will be held in Dubai, 20 in Abu Dhabi and 12 in Sharjah. All first matches of the day will begin at 3:30PM IST, while all the evening matches take place at 7:30PM IST.

The Indian Premier League will commence with a face-off between the defending champions Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings. The captain of the Kings XI Punjab team for Indian Premier League 2020 will be K.L. Rahul, while the head coach will be former Indian player Anil Kumble.

Here is a look at the KXIP squad:

Wicket Keepers

• Nicholas Pooran

• Prabhsimran Singh

Batsmen

• Chris Gayle

• Karun Nair

• KL Rahul

• Mandeep Singh

• Mayank Agarwal

• Sarfaraz Khan

All-Rounders

• Deepak Hooda

• Glenn Maxwell

• James Neesham

• Krishnappa Gowtham

• Tajinder Singh

Bowlers

• Arshdeep Singh

• Chris Jordan

• Darshan Nalkande

• Hardus Viljoen

• Harpreet Brar

• Ishan Porel

• Jagadeesha Suchith

• Mohammed Shami

• Mujeeb Ur Rahman

• Murugan Ashwin

• Ravi Bishnoi

• Sheldon Cottrell

