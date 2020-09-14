CRICKETNEXT

IPL 2020: KXIP Players Dance During Photoshoot, Preity Zinta Posts Hilarious Comment

Kings XI Punjab recently posted a fun video featuring Arshdeep Singh and Harpreet Singh. In the video shared on the IPL team’s official Instagram handle, Arshdeep can be seen bowling to Harpreet while dancing to the tunes of the song. The team captioned the video which seemed to have been taken during a photo shoot, "All in one."

Since being posted, the clip has garnered over 28 thousand likes and received hundreds of comments. However, what caught the attention of netizens was a comment by the Bollywood actress and KXIP co-owner Preity Zinta, who wrote, "Love it! I see the boys are working really hard."

Kings XI Punjab will be looking forward to bring home the trophy in the IPL 2020 that will begin in UAE from September 19. Players like Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Chris Jordan and Mohammed Shami are the part of the squad.

Punjab had reached the semi-finals once in 2008, but failed to create much impact after that. In the 13th edition of the IPL, Kings XI Punjab is being led by KL Rahul and head coach Anil Kumble.

Recently, former India batsman Gautam Gambhir showered praises on Kings XI Punjab’s player Nicholas Pooran saying that he would like to watch out for the Caribbean wicketkeeper in the upcoming season of Indian Premier League in UAE.

The finale of the high octane cricketing event will be taking place on November 10. Initially, the league was scheduled to begin from March 29. However, it got delayed and the venue was shifted to Dubai in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown. The season will see 56 matches being played across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Kings XI Punjab will start their campaign against Delhi Capitals at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 20.

