IPL 2020: KXIP Reports One-Short Umpiring Error to Match Referee

Kings XI Punjab have reported to match referee Javagal Srinath the one-short umpiring error that played a part in them losing to Delhi Capitals in their first IPL 2020 match on Sunday in Dubai. On-field umpire Nitin Menon had called a one-short when Chris Jordan and Mayank Agarwal ran two in the penultimate over of a tense chase, before replays emerged that Jordan had in fact made it to the crease.

The game went into a Super Over where Delhi Capitals won. Had the one short not been given, the game might not have gone to the Super Over.

"We have appealed to the match referee. There is no room for human error in a world class tournament like the IPL. This one run could even cost us a play off berth. Hope the rules are reviewed after this unfair call," KXIP CEO Satish Menon told PTI.

KXIP co-owner Preity Zinta had earlier lashed out at the call and suggested the BCCI to use technology better to avoid issues every year. Their captain KL Rahul too was seen having a chat with umpire Menon ahead of the Super Over, probably regarding the one-short call.

The IPL governing council will look into Punjab's complaint and decide accordingly, the report said.

Zinta took to Twitter asking the BCCI to introduce new rules to ensure such incidents don't happen every year.

"I travelled enthusiastically during a pandemic,did 6 days of Quarantine & 5covid tests with a smile but that one Short Run hit me hard. What’s the point of technology if it cannot be used? It’s time @BCCI introduces new rules.This cannot happen every year," she wrote.

She then went on to stress that she's moving on from the past and remaining positive.

"I’ve always believed in being graceful in a win or loss & in the spirit of the game but it’s also important to ask for policy changes that improve the game in the future for everyone. The past has happened and it’s imp to move on. So Looking ahead & being positive as always."

Earlier, Virender Sehwag too had criticised the decision saying the umpire should have been the Man of the Match.

KXIP needed 1 to win from three balls in the last over, which they failed to get. They then lost in the Super Over where they managed only 2 runs.