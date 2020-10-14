IPL 2020: KXIP skipper KL Rahul Pleads to Ban Virat Kohli-AB de Villiers Ahead of RCB Clash

KXIP and RCB skippers: KL Rahul and Virat Kohli sat down for an Instagram chat ahead of the highly-anticipated clash between the two teams.

RCB take on KXIP in Sharjah and before this highly-anticipated clash, both teams’ skippers KL Rahul and Virat Kohli sat down for an Instagram chat. When Kohli queried about one rule that KL Rahul would love to change in the tournament, he was quick to pounce on this wish that left his Indian team skipper in splits.

“I would ask you and AB to be banned for next game. Once you achieve certain numbers the people should say ‘ok enough, now you let others do the work,’” Rahul said.

“But one rule, as a batter, if someone hits a six over 100 meters it should be given more runs,” he added on a serious note.

Kohli interjected at this point that as a captain he would wish to review wrong calls better as they are the one which turn out to be detrimental for teams.

“I would like to have a review to a wide which can be waist-high which can be a wrong call. Because T20 cricket is so fast-paced and these small things matter. If you lose a game by a run and you are not able to review a wide, it can be massive, you know,” Kohli said.

Kl Rahul said that he was a bit concerned coming into the IPL after a long break.

“From fitness point of view I was a bit scared that what if I get injured because injury has been a setback for me in the initial phase of my career. We have played so much cricket and we never had six months off, so I was a bit worried and also I was made captain for the first time. So I was a little nervous.”

Rahul added some banter to the conversation saying that despite losing all the games he is quite confident that they can beat RCB.“It helps knowing that the only game that we won is against RCB, so it helps come in with confidence, looking forward to a cracker,” he signed off.