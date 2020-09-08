IPL 2020: KXIP Squad Analysis, Strengths, Weaknesses & Season Prediction

IPL 2020- Kings XI Punjab have always been a team that promise a lot but don’t quite deliver as per expectations. Their previous two seasons have seen the side start well but tail off as the group stages went on and thus have to settle for finishes outside of the Top 4, mainly due to an over-reliance on certain individuals. KXIP’s status as perennial underachievers is highlighted by the fact that they have only ever reached the knockout stages of the tournament twice – in 2008 and 2014, respectively. They even made the final in 2014 but were unable to best the Kolkata Knight Riders.
They did decent business in the 2020 auction and the squad has more depth than in previous seasons, something that has been an issue in the past. With former India captain Anil Kumble at the helm of the team, expectations will be there that the side can realistically mount a title challenge this time around.
Strengths
The top-order. An opening combination of Chris Gayle and KL Rahul – who will also lead the side this season – ensures plenty of runs on top of the order. Nicholas Pooran and Mayank Agarwal are also good options either atop or in the middle order. The presence of Glenn Maxwell as a big-hitter and the all-round options of Chris Jordan and James Neesham means the side should have enough firepower to win matches.
Weaknesses
While KXIP’s lead performers remain strong, the lack of a strong support cast suggests they might struggle again. The likes of Karun Nair, Mandeep Singh, Deepak Hooda and Krishnappa Gowtham will need to perform more consistently to ensure too much pressure isn’t placed on the foreign players. The bowling unit also remains a worry. Mohammed Shami is a capable operator and had some success last season but far too much will depend on him and Sheldon Cottrell, who is making his IPL debut this season.
The absence of R Ashwin means there will also be a lot of pressure on the younger or less experienced spinners to step up to the plate. A lack of a proven world-class spin option could come back to haunt the side.
IPL 2019 performance
Kings XI Punjab finished sixth last season, winning 6 and losing the remaining 8 matches they played.
Highest run-scorer – KL Rahul (593)
Highest wicket-taker – Mohammed Shami (19)
Notable purchases in IPL 2020 auction
KXIP’s biggest purchase of the auction was Glenn Maxwell for a whopping Rs 10.75 crores. They also signed Indian pacer Ravi Bishnoi for a whopping Rs. 2 crores, while they did well to snare up West Indies international Sheldon Cottrell for Rs. 8.5 crores. The signing of James Neesham for Rs. 50 lakhs may well turn out to be a steal.
History in IPL
KXIP made the knockouts in 2008 but then had to wait 6 more years before they did it for a second time. They have otherwise had to settle for bottom half of the table finishes, even finishing last on 3 separate occasions.
Chance/Prediction in IPL 2020
KXIP have invested well in their squad and possess a number of match-winners in their ranks. However, whether or not they make the knockouts will depend largely on their younger players consistently stepping up to the mark, which at this point is a gamble. Therefore, while they can spring an upset and possibly make it to the final four at least, the probability of that happening seems unlikely.
KXIP squad: KL Rahul (C), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M Ashwin, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh.
