IPL 2020: KXIP Hail 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle as Team Snap Losing Streak
The self-proclaimed ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle played a match-winning innings against his former IPL team, the Royal Challengers Bangalore, on Thursday.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 16, 2020, 12:32 PM IST
The self-proclaimed ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle played a match-winning innings against his former IPL team, the Royal Challengers Bangalore, on Thursday. Playing his debut match in IPL 2020, the Caribbean hard hitter came down to bat at number three and stayed stable alongside Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul to take his side to a much needed victory. KXIP broke their losing streak as Universe Boss scored a half century in style. As Gayle was seen on the bench for the past seven games, fans of the player were worried if they would see him play in the IPL at all. But his knock of 53 runs in 45 balls in yesterday’s game has most likely reserved his spot in the playing 11 now. Fans and cricket lovers were of course jolly with Gayle’s performance.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer wrote a poetic tweet to congratulate Punjab on their second win this season. He wrote, “When things don't go your way in life trust the universe. When things don't go your way in cricket, trust the Universe boss @henrygayle (sic)”.
ALSO READ: IPL 2020 Highlights, RCB vs KXIP Match at Sharjah: As it Happened
Jaffer also praised the impressive opening knock by Mayank Agarwal and the steady performance of captain KL Rahul. Other than applauding for Gayle, Jaffer also credited team effort behind the victory.
When things don't go your way in life trust the universe.
When things don't go your way in cricket, trust the Universe boss @henrygayle 🙌 Also great start from @mayankcricket and skipper staying till the end @klrahul11 👌 #teameffort @lionsdenkxip #IPL2020 #SaddaPunjab pic.twitter.com/46IAbIzUJF
— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 15, 2020
Teammate Mayank Agarwal also tweeted to congratulate Gayle’s return.
Universe Boss is back 👊🏻#SaddaPunjab pic.twitter.com/PEHBkKhAbB
— Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) October 16, 2020
Once he scored his maiden 50, Gayle had pointed to his bat that had the words: ‘The Boss’ written on it. After the match he clarified why he did that. Gayle said it was to urge everyone to “put some respect on the name.”
Following his impressive knock, Gayle left a message for his fans. As KXIP remains to be at the bottom of the points table, Gayle asked fans to have belief as the only way the team can go now was up. He also said that the side believes they can win all of the upcoming matches in the league.
🗣 @henrygayle's special message for you fans 😍
How does it feel? 👇🏻#SaddaPunjab #IPL2020 #KXIP pic.twitter.com/HcZ6QlV4B6
— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) October 13, 2020
-
KXIP will have to win the remaining games to stay in contention.
