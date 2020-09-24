- Match 5 - 23 Sep, WedMatch Ended195/5(20.0) RR 9.75
IPL 2020, KXIP V RCB: KL Rahul Takes Twitter by Storm With Amazing Ton
Here are some of the best Twitter reaction after KL Rahul's century.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: September 24, 2020, 10:11 PM IST
KL Rahul hammered 132 runs in just 69 balls as he led from the front for Kings XI Punjab against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Rahul's innings had 14 boundaries and 7 maximums. Rahul remained unbeaten and soon the social media erupted as they hailed the newly-appointed KXIP skipper on Twitter. This is how they reacted.
.@klrahul11 has led from the front.
Super innings! He has paced his innings nicely and timed the ball beautifully.#KXIvRCB #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/yOufAjYoAu
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 24, 2020
Two or more 100s for Indians in #IPL
5 - Virat Kohli
2 - Virender Sehwag/M Vijay/Ajinkya Rahane/Sanju Samson/KL Rahul#KXIPvRCB#RCBvKXIP#IPL2020 #Dream11IPL
— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 24, 2020
Kohli is being kind to Rahul.....
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 24, 2020
KL Rahul now has the highest score ever by an Indian in IPL.#Dream11IPL #KXIPvRCB pic.twitter.com/zu8r2kTeWW
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 24, 2020
KL Rahul finishes with unbeaten 132*(69b, 14x4s, 7x6s).
Absolute CARNAGE from the KXIP skipper powers the team to 206/3, 20 overs.#ChampionStuff #IPL2020
— Karnataka Ranji Team║ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ರಣಜಿ ತಂಡ (@RanjiKarnataka) September 24, 2020
KL Rahul today:
First 54 balls : 77 runs (SR : 142.59)
Next 15 balls : 55 runs (SR : 366.67)#KXIPvsRCB
— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) September 24, 2020
Mind you, KL Rahul is batting like a demigod...
— Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) September 24, 2020
What a knock by @klrahul11 just sensational for @lionsdenkxip #ipl
— Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) September 24, 2020
@klrahul11 some player 🙌🏼🔥
— Sam Billings (@sambillings) September 24, 2020
Sheer class, take a bow KL Rahul#RCBvKXIP
— Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) September 24, 2020
This was also the highest score by an Indian player in the IPL. This was also the highest score by a captain.
Meanwhile former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has said that Rahul is so good that he should be taking over captaincy of the Indian Cricket Team from Virat Kohli.
“There is a great chance for KL Rahul to show that he can score runs when given the responsibility. Secondly, he can show that he is capable of captaining a side and how he moulds his team and extracts effort. If he does that well he can even go on to become the vice-captain of the Indian team,” Gavaskar said on Sports Tak.
“There are still players in the Indian team like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ajinkya Rahane. But going forward, he can be an option for the selection committee and can also become India’s future captain. So, this can be a huge tournament for KL Rahul as a skipper,” the Little Master added.
