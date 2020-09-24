T20 CARNIVAL

IPL 2020, KXIP V RCB: KL Rahul Takes Twitter by Storm With Amazing Ton

Here are some of the best Twitter reaction after KL Rahul's century.

IPL 2020, KXIP V RCB: KL Rahul Takes Twitter by Storm With Amazing Ton

KL Rahul hammered 132 runs in just 69 balls as he led from the front for Kings XI Punjab against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Rahul's innings had 14 boundaries and 7 maximums. Rahul remained unbeaten and soon the social media erupted as they hailed the newly-appointed KXIP skipper on Twitter. This is how they reacted.

This was also the highest score by an Indian player in the IPL. This was also the highest score by a captain.

Meanwhile former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has said that Rahul is so good that he should be taking over captaincy of the Indian Cricket Team from Virat Kohli.

“There is a great chance for KL Rahul to show that he can score runs when given the responsibility. Secondly, he can show that he is capable of captaining a side and how he moulds his team and extracts effort. If he does that well he can even go on to become the vice-captain of the Indian team,” Gavaskar said on Sports Tak.

“There are still players in the Indian team like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ajinkya Rahane. But going forward, he can be an option for the selection committee and can also become India’s future captain. So, this can be a huge tournament for KL Rahul as a skipper,” the Little Master added.

KL Rahul has had a sensational year till the lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic brought the game to a standstill. Rahul will lead Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League which is being played in UAE.

