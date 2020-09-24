IPL 2020, KXIP V RCB: Players Remember Dean Jones, Wear Black Armbands

IPL franchisees Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore were seen sporting a black armbands as they made their way into the ground. This was done as a mark of tribute for Dean Jones who passed away just hours ago before the commencement of the game.Jones who passed away this afternoon in Mumbai today due to a heart attack while he was busy commentating for the IPL.

Jones, a popular commentator, has played 52 Tests and 164 ODIs for Australia between 1984 and 1994 scoring in excess of 9600 runs combined. It included 18 centuries, with 11 of those in Tests. Among his best performances was the 210 in the sapping Madras heat in the tied Test against India in 1986, which was Jones' third Test.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing away of Mr. Dean Mervyn Jones AM. He died of a sudden cardiac arrest. We express our deep condolences to his family and stand ready to support them in this difficult time. We are in touch with the Australian High Commission to make the necessary arrangements," Star said in an official statement.

"Dean Jones was one of the great ambassadors of the game associating himself with Cricket development across South Asia. He was passionate about discovering new talent and nurturing young Cricketers. He was a champion commentator whose presence and presentation of the game always brought joy to millions of fans. He will be sorely missed by everyone at Star and his millions of fans across the globe. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends," the statement read.

Post his playing days, 'Professor Deano' was popular for his roles as an expert in media and as a commentator. He even took up coaching roles in the Pakistan Super League and was an interim coach of Afghanistan.