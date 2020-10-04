IPL 2020: KXIP vs CSK Dream11 Predictions, Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

KXIP vs CSK Dream11 Predictions, Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips and more

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in an IPL 2020 match on October 4 in Dubai. The 18th match of IPL 2020 between Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings will commence at 7.30 pm IST.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings have faced each other 22 times with MS Dhoni’s CSK winning 13 times and KL Rahul’s KXIP emerging victorious on 9 occasions.

KXIP are currently in 7th place on the points table with two points from four games while CSK are in 8th place with two points as well but with an inferior net run-rate.

KXIP vs CSK IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings Live Streaming

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD TV channels and online on Disney+Hotstar.

KXIP vs CSK IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings: Live Score/Scorecard

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: CSK vs SRH Dream11 Predictions, Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

KXIP vs CSK IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings: Match Details

October 4 – 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) in Dubai

IPL 2020 KXIP vs CSK Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2020 KXIP vs CSK Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings captain: MS Dhoni

IPL 2020 KXIP vs CSK Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings vice-captain: KL Rahul

IPL 2020 KXIP vs CSK Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings wicketkeeper: KL Rahul

IPL 2020 KXIP vs CSK Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings batsmen: Faf du Plessis, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Ambati Rayudu

IPL 2020 KXIP vs CSK Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings all-rounders: Sam Curran, Glenn Maxwell

IPL 2020 KXIP vs CSK Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Mohammad Shami, Sheldon Cotterell, Ravi Bishnoi

Kings XI Punjab probable playing XI: KL Rahul (C&WK), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, James Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami and Sheldon Cottrell

Chennai Super Kings probable playing XI: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C&WK), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla and Shardul Thakur