IPL 2020: KXIP vs CSK Dream11 Predictions, Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
KXIP vs CSK Dream11 Predictions, Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 4, 2020, 11:09 AM IST
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in an IPL 2020 match on October 4 in Dubai. The 18th match of IPL 2020 between Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings will commence at 7.30 pm IST.
Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings have faced each other 22 times with MS Dhoni’s CSK winning 13 times and KL Rahul’s KXIP emerging victorious on 9 occasions.
KXIP are currently in 7th place on the points table with two points from four games while CSK are in 8th place with two points as well but with an inferior net run-rate.
KXIP vs CSK IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings Live Streaming
All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD TV channels and online on Disney+Hotstar.
KXIP vs CSK IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings: Live Score/Scorecard
KXIP vs CSK IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings: Match Details
October 4 – 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) in Dubai
IPL 2020 KXIP vs CSK Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2020 KXIP vs CSK Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings captain: MS Dhoni
IPL 2020 KXIP vs CSK Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings vice-captain: KL Rahul
IPL 2020 KXIP vs CSK Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings wicketkeeper: KL Rahul
IPL 2020 KXIP vs CSK Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings batsmen: Faf du Plessis, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Ambati Rayudu
IPL 2020 KXIP vs CSK Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings all-rounders: Sam Curran, Glenn Maxwell
IPL 2020 KXIP vs CSK Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Mohammad Shami, Sheldon Cotterell, Ravi Bishnoi
Kings XI Punjab probable playing XI: KL Rahul (C&WK), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, James Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami and Sheldon Cottrell
Chennai Super Kings probable playing XI: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C&WK), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla and Shardul Thakur
