IPL 2020: KXIP vs CSK, IPL 2020, Match 18 – Dubai Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings

KXIP vs CSK, IPL 2020, Match 18: Dubai Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: Kings XI Punjab will face Chennai Super Kings in the 18th match of IPL 2020 in Dubai on October 4 (Sunday). Kings XI Punjab are currently in 7th place while IPL-12 runners-up Chennai Super Kings are in 8th position on the points table.

Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings Dubai Weather Forecast

It’s once again going to be a hot evening for the KXIP vs CSK IPL 2020 tie. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 33 degrees with temperature coming down to around 31 degrees by the end of the match. Humidity is expected to be around 55% and dew could become a factor in the match. A wind-speed of around 23kmph is also expected on Sunday evening.

Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings Dubai Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has been good for the batsmen so far in the tournament but has also tended to slow down towards the end of the second innings. IPL 2020 is already in its second week now and with the daily grind of matches, the pitches will start to slow down.

The average first innings score in Dubai has been around 170 so far but most teams have struggled to chase down that total while batting second. Spinners from both sides will start to take a bigger role if the dew stays away during the evening matches.

Toss will once again become crucial in Dubai as teams winning the toss should have no hesitation in batting first.

Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings 2020 Live Streaming/Telecast Details

WHAT: Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings

WHEN: October 4 at 7.30pm IST

WHERE: Dubai

TELECAST: Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels

LIVE STREAMING: Disney+ Hotstar