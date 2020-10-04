IPL 2020: KXIP vs CSK, Match 18 Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings Live Streaming Online

The IPL-12 runners-up had started the tournament with win over defending champions Mumbai Indians but have now lost back-to-back games

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Match 18 | Struggling Chennai Super Kings, who are currently at the bottom of the points table, will take on Kings XI Punjab hoping to get their rocking IPL 2020 campaign back on track. The two sides will face off in the second game on Sunday (October 4) in Match 18 of IPL 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

The IPL-12 runners-up had started the tournament with win over defending champions Mumbai Indians but have now lost back-to-back games against Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. CSK opener Shane Watson has struggled to get going throughout the tournament along with their middle-order.

Age also seems to be catching up with skipper MS Dhoni, who was seen huffing and puffing towards the end of the game against SRH, and it is affecting CSK on the field.

Kings XI Punjab have also been very inconsistent. Their strength lies in the form of their openers – skipper KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal – who have been firing on all cylinders.

But in spite of their fine performances, KXIP only have one win from their first four games just like CSK. All-rounder Glenn Maxwell is yet to fire in the tournament for KXIP and KL Rahul’s side will need all their might to upstage CSK.

When will the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) start? The match will be played on October 4.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) be played?

The match will be played in Dubai.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) begin? The match will begin at 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK)?All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK)?All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Playing XIs

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (C&WK), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, James Neesham/Chris Jordan, Sarfaraz Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami and Sheldon Cottrell

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C&WK), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla and Shardul Thakur