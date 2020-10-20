- Match 37 - 19 Oct, MonMatch Ended125/5(20.0) RR 6.25
IPL 2020: KXIP vs DC Dream11 Predictions, IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
KXIP vs DC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / KXIP vs DC Dream11 Best Picks / KXIP vs DC Dream11 Captain / KXIP vs DC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 20, 2020, 7:17 AM IST
IPL 2020: KXIP vs DC Dream11 Predictions, IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | KXIP will have a chance to avenge their previous loss to Delhi Capitals in the 38th match of the IPL 2020. Last time, DC won the contest in a Super Over after both teams scored 158 in 20 overs. DC have emerged as the top contenders of the championship having won seven of the nine games played. On the other hand, KXIP have won just three out of nine, two of those coming in the last two matches. KXIP will need to keep up their hard-found rhythm and give their best against DC. They still have a lot of ground to cover to make it to the playoffs. The match will be played at 07:30 pm IST at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
KXIP vs DC IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming
KXIP vs DC IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals: Live Score / Scorecard
KXIP vs DC IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals: Match Details
October 20 – 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
IPL 2020 KXIP vs DC Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals
IPL 2020 KXIP vs DC Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals captain: Prithvi Shaw
IPL 2020 KXIP vs DC Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals vice-captain: Shikhar Dhawan
IPL 2020 KXIP vs DC Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper: KL Rahul
IPL 2020 KXIP vs DC Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals batsmen: Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Marcus Stoinis
IPL 2020 KXIP vs DC Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals all-rounders: Chris Jordan, Chris Gayle, Axar Patel
IPL 2020 KXIP vs DC Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin
KXIP vs DC IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab playing 11 against Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (WK), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi
KXIP vs DC IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals playing 11 against Kings XI Punjab: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra
