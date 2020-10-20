KXIP vs DC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / KXIP vs DC Dream11 Best Picks / KXIP vs DC Dream11 Captain / KXIP vs DC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

IPL 2020: KXIP vs DC Dream11 Predictions, IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | KXIP will have a chance to avenge their previous loss to Delhi Capitals in the 38th match of the IPL 2020. Last time, DC won the contest in a Super Over after both teams scored 158 in 20 overs. DC have emerged as the top contenders of the championship having won seven of the nine games played. On the other hand, KXIP have won just three out of nine, two of those coming in the last two matches. KXIP will need to keep up their hard-found rhythm and give their best against DC. They still have a lot of ground to cover to make it to the playoffs. The match will be played at 07:30 pm IST at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

KXIP vs DC IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels and online live stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

KXIP vs DC IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals: Live Score / Scorecard

KXIP vs DC IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals: Match Details

October 20 – 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

IPL 2020 KXIP vs DC Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals

IPL 2020 KXIP vs DC Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals captain: Prithvi Shaw

IPL 2020 KXIP vs DC Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals vice-captain: Shikhar Dhawan

IPL 2020 KXIP vs DC Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper: KL Rahul

IPL 2020 KXIP vs DC Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals batsmen: Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Marcus Stoinis

IPL 2020 KXIP vs DC Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals all-rounders: Chris Jordan, Chris Gayle, Axar Patel

IPL 2020 KXIP vs DC Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin

KXIP vs DC IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab playing 11 against Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (WK), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi

KXIP vs DC IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals playing 11 against Kings XI Punjab: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra