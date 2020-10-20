- Match 37 - 19 Oct, MonMatch Ended125/5(20.0) RR 6.25
IPL 2020: KXIP vs DC, Match 38 - Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast and Pitch Report
KXIP vs DC, IPL 2020, March 38: Dubai Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: It will be a sunny day in Dubai with temperatures ranging between 32-33 degrees Celsius at start of the play when KXIP will face Delhi Capitals.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 20, 2020, 7:19 AM IST
KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) on October 20, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Having won their previous matches in style both the teams would be vying for a win, especially KXIP. The previous encounter between the two sides, DC won the match in a Super Over.
It is going to be a sunny day in the city with the mainly clear sky. The maximum temperature is likely to reach 34 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to be around 32 degrees. With no chances of precipitation rain will not play spoilsport. Both the sides will need to adjust to the mild windy conditions, which is expected to blow around 24 kmph.
Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals Dubai Weather Report
Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals have played nine matches each in the tournament so far, out of which DC are far ahead of other teams with seven wins and two losses. On the other hand, KXIP emerged victorious on three occasions while losing six games. KL Rahul and team won their previous game against the formidable Mumbai Indians (MI) in a nail-biting match, KXIP won on the second Super Over. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals capped trounced Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by five wickets in their previous clash. Shreyas Iyer-led Capitals have been in top form in this season and are strong contenders to clinch the IPL 2020 title.
Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals Dubai Pitch Report
Most of the UAE pitches turn slow as the match progresses, it’s been the trend with teams who won the toss will opt to bat first. The pitch favours both batsmen as well as spinners. KXIP will bank on their openers and Chris Gayle’s batting prowess to help them post a big total against DC.
Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals 2020 Live Streaming/Telecast Details
WHAT: Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals
WHEN: October 19 at 7.30pm IST
WHERE: Dubai
TELECAST: Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels
LIVE STREAMING: Disney+ Hotstar
CLICK HERE FOR LIVE SCORE UPDATES
