IPL 2020: KXIP vs DC, Match 38 Playing XI - All Eyes on Rishabh Pant's Return

Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020 Match 38, Predicted XIs: KXIP, who scraped a win in a super over the formidable Mumbai Indians, will look forward to keep their winning spree against the Delhi Capitals on October 20 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

The Sunday action and drama in the IPL 2020 couldn’t get any better as the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) defeated Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians in a super over to claim victory. Mumbai Indians went to bat first and put up a decent total of 176 runs at loss of six wickets. MI’s South African opener Quinton de Kock’s half century, 53 off 43 balls, Krunal Pandya’s 34 off 30 balls, Kieron Pollard's 34 off 12 deliveries and Nathan Coulter-Nile’s 24 off 12 balls helped them post 176 for six.

Chasing 176, KL Rahul once again posted an amazing performance scoring 77 off 51 deliveries. With some contributions from Chris Gayle with 24 off 21 balls, Nicholas Pooran with 24 of 12 and Deepak Hooda’s 23 off 16 deliveries couldn’t get their team cross the line but managed to tie the score at 176.

The match headed for a Super Over, with MI’s Jasprit Bumrah conceding just 5 runs. However, KXIP’s Mohammed Shami restricted MI to 5 runs. The match ended in a tie again to a second Super Over. MI batting first posted 12 runs, KXIP’s Chris Gayle eased their win by hitting a six off the first ball, Mayank Agarwal’s consecutive boundaries off the third and fourth deliveries helped KXIP to claim victory with 2 balls to spare.

Boosted by their third and much needed victory of KXIP in IPL 2020, they will take on table leaders Delhi Capitals who have been in top form throughout the tournament. The previous encounter between these teams was won by DC in a Super Over. Shreyas Iyer-led DC defeated the IPL favourite Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by five wickets at Sharjah on Saturday. Shikhar Dhawan played a masterclass innings which even gave him his maiden IPL century.

Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals Possible Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (C/WK), Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham/Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Murugan Ashwin/Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi.

Delhi Capitals Possible Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishab Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tushar Deshpande