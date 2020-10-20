IPL 2020: KXIP vs DC, Match 38 Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check KXIP vs DC match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online

IPL 2020: KXIP vs DC, Match 38 Schedule and Match Timings in India - When and Where to Watch Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming Online | A resurgent Kings XI Punjab will go up against the top team Delhi Capitals in the 38th match of the IPL 2020, which will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 07:30 pm IST on Tuesday. KXIP must be waiting for this one for a long time as their last encounter left them with a bitter taste. They lost the match they should have won in the Super Over after both innings had ended in a tie. Since then, both teams have had contrasting results in the series. Until their last match, KXIP stayed at the bottom of the points table, while DC have consolidated their position at the top with seven wins in nine matches, highest by any team.

After five consecutive losses, KXIP finally bounced back from rock bottom and registered consecutive wins against two of the strongest sides – Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Their batting line-up was never under question as they have the top two run-scorers – KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal of IPL 2020 on their side. Now, they would be looking to avenge their previous loss and this time they would be confident to face a Super Over, as they just beat MI in a match that saw two Super Overs. Things are finally falling in place for KXIP and they would hope to continue their surge against DC. But DC is no easy nut to crack.

DC has a formidable team composition with Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Marcus Stoinis to take care of the batting. In bowling, it has the likes of Kagiso Rabada, purple cap owner with 19 scalps to his name, and Anrich Nortje, who make the lives of opposition’s batsmen very difficult. It is expected to be a blockbuster match as the tournament favourites take on the underdog KXIP.

When will the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) start?

The match will be played on October 20.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) be played?

The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) begin?

The match will begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Delhi Capitals (DC)?

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 season opener between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Delhi Capitals (DC)?

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals Playing XIs

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (WK), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra