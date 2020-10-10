IPL 2020: KXIP vs KKR Dream11 Predictions, IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

KXIP vs KKR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / KXIP vs KKR Dream11 Best Picks / KXIP vs KKR Dream11 Captain / KXIP vs KKR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

KXIP has now lost four matches in a row and five overall out of six matches.

Consequently, they are stuck at the bottom of the points table. In the last three matches, they have even failed to make the game competitive as they lost by 69 runs (vs SRH), 10 wickets (vs CSK) and 48 runs (vs MI).

On the other hand, KKR has now won three out of the last four matches and are placed fourth on the points table with 6 points. They will try to continue their winning run against KXIP and are well up to the task. They are the clear favourites in the contest. KXIP will have to do something very special to beat the odds.

October 10 – 03:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

KXIP vs KKR IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab playing 11 against Kolkata Knight Riders: KL Rahul (WK), Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar

KXIP vs KKR IPL 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11 against Kings XI Punjab: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Nikhil Naik, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti