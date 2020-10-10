- Match 23 - 9 Oct, FriMatch Ended184/8(20.0) RR 9.2
IPL 2020: KXIP vs KKR Dream11 Predictions, IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
KXIP vs KKR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / KXIP vs KKR Dream11 Best Picks / KXIP vs KKR Dream11 Captain / KXIP vs KKR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 10, 2020, 8:43 AM IST
KXIP has now lost four matches in a row and five overall out of six matches.
Consequently, they are stuck at the bottom of the points table. In the last three matches, they have even failed to make the game competitive as they lost by 69 runs (vs SRH), 10 wickets (vs CSK) and 48 runs (vs MI).
On the other hand, KKR has now won three out of the last four matches and are placed fourth on the points table with 6 points. They will try to continue their winning run against KXIP and are well up to the task. They are the clear favourites in the contest. KXIP will have to do something very special to beat the odds.
KXIP vs KKR IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Streaming
All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels and online live stream on Disney+ Hotstar.
KXIP vs KKR IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Live Score / Scorecard
KXIP vs KKR IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Match Details
October 10 – 03:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
IPL 2020 KXIP vs KKR Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders
IPL 2020 KXIP vs KKR Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders captain: KL Rahul
IPL 2020 KXIP vs KKR Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders vice-captain: Andre Russell
IPL 2020 KXIP vs KKR Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik
IPL 2020 KXIP vs KKR Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders batsmen: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill
IPL 2020 KXIP vs KKR Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounders: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Chris Jordan
IPL 2020 KXIP vs KKR Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pat Cummins
KXIP vs KKR IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab playing 11 against Kolkata Knight Riders: KL Rahul (WK), Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar
KXIP vs KKR IPL 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11 against Kings XI Punjab: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Nikhil Naik, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti
