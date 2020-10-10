IPL 2020: KXIP vs KKR, IPL 2020, Match 24: Dubai Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders

With four losses on the trot, KL Rahul’s team are yet to click as a unit. They have lost five matches out of the six and have been relegated to the bottom of the leader board. Kolkata Knight Riders have done well in their last few games. Except losing to the formidable Delhi Capitals, they held on their nerves in the last four matches.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) are all set to face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, on October 10. This will be the 24th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The KXIP vs KKR match will begin at 3:30 pm, Indian Standard Time.

Despite playing six matches in the tournament, KXIP are still struggling to find their bearings. With four losses on the trot, KL Rahul’s team are yet to click as a unit. They have lost five matches out of the six and have been relegated to the bottom of the leaderboard. In their previous encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad, chasing a mammoth total of 202, opener’s Mayank Agarwal and skipper KL Rahul who’ve been fantastic in the series, got out at 9 and 11. The middle-order woes which have been haunting KXIP since the start of IPL 2020, caved in again. Nicholas Pooran’s blistering innings of 77 off 37 deliveries couldn’t get them over the line as he didn’t get any support from the rest of the eight batsmen who quickly returned to the dug-out with single-digit scores. They were all out for 132 in 17 overs.

Kolkata Knight Riders have done well in their last few games. Except losing to the formidable Delhi Capitals, they held on their nerves in the last four matches. Their recent 10-run win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was quite special, KKR team management’s decision to promote Rahul Tripathi as the opener and pushing Sunil Narine to number 4 clicked. Tripathi took control and scored 81 runs off 51 deliveries to give KKR a decent total of 167. KKR bowlers managed to defend their total with a mix of resourceful bowling spells in the middle by Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy and Andre Russell. The win against CSK propelled KKR to the third spot in the points table.

Weather forecast for KXIP vs KKR

The temperature in Abu Dhabi tomorrow is expected to be around 37 degrees Celsius. With wind speeds around 21 km/h and humidity likely to be in the 50s range. There are no possibilities of rain, luckily this year’s edition of the IPL hasn’t been interrupted by rain spells so far.

Pitch report for KXIP vs KKR

The pitches across UAE are often slow and friendly to spinners. Both KXIP and KKR will make use of their spin bowlers to make most of it, as the slow conditions tend to work in their favour. Due to the dew factor, most of the teams opt to chase on this pitch.

Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders 2020 Live Streaming/Telecast Details

WHAT: Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020 Match 24

WHEN: October 10 at 3:30 pm IST

WHERE: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

TELECAST: Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels

LIVE STREAMING: Disney+ Hotstar