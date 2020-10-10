IPL 2020: KXIP vs KKR, IPL 2020 Match 24 Predicted XIs: KXIP Could Bring In Chris Gayle; KKR Likely to be Unchanged

There is not much to lose for Kings XI Punjab when they challenge Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 24 of the ongoing IPL 2020.

They have already lost five out of six matches and are firmly fixed at the bottom of the leaderboard. Nothing seems to be going their way. The first two losses were very close, one in the Super Over against Delhi and the other where they lost despite putting up a total of 223.

But since then, the margin of losses has only widened. In their lost match, they were bowled out at 132 in the 17th over while chasing a target of 202 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Their top batsmen KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, who had been fantastic throughout the series, got out at 11 and 9 respectively. It seems the losses have finally got to them. Nicholas Pooran’s innings (77 runs off 37 balls) was a welcome one for a change. But alone he could only do so much. Eight of the playing 11 scored in single digits. The team has, as they, hit rock bottom.

Meanwhile, KKR have done very well in the last few matches. Barring the loss against the mighty Delhi Capitals, they have really impressed in the last four matches. Their win over CSK in the last match was quite special, the way they managed to defend their total of 167. At one point the game almost seemed to have slipped away from them, but the bowlers did a fine job in the death overs. Gill and Rana have been superb with the bat and they get enough support from Morgan, Narine and others. In matches where batting hadn’t been great, the bowlers do the job for their team.

KKR are the probable winners of the upcoming match. To alter that, KXIP will have to forget their past losses that have been weighing heavy on their shoulders and bring their A game. One or two players giving an outstanding effort will just not do, it has to be a team effort.

Kings XI Punjab Possible Playing XI: KL Rahul (WK), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Porel, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar

Kolkata Knight Riders Possible Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Nikhil Naik, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti