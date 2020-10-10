IPL 2020 KXIP vs KKR: Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders – Key Battles

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will clash with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 24 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Abu Dhabi on the 10th of October.

KXIP are at the bottom of the points table with just one win from 6 matches. KKR have won 3 and lost 2 of their 5 matches. We look at some key match-ups which could define the outcome of the match

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders) vs Glenn Maxwell (Kings XI Punjab)

This could be a fascinating battle in the middle overs. Two world class but out of form adversaries up against one other.

Sunil Narine is the leading wicket-taker for KKR in the IPL with 125 wickets in 114 innings. He is the third most restrictive spinner in the history of the IPL with an economy rate of just 6.74! But Narine is terribly out of form.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

Glenn Maxwell is having a poor tournament with the bat. He has only managed to muster 48 runs in 6 matches at a rate of 85.71. But the Australian has a reputation and the ability to change matches in a matter of deliveries. His overall strike rate of 156.55 is amongst the best in IPL history!

Andre Russell (Kolkata Knight Riders) vs Mohammed Shami (Kings XI Punjab)

Andre Russell is the most destructive batsman ever in the IPL with a strike rate of 184.01 which is the best in the tournament’s history. He has been out of form in this competition and thus would be raring to go and make amends.

To counter him at the death would be the best bowler for KXIP in IPL 2020, Mohammed Shami. The Indian speedster has picked 9 wickets in 6 matches at a strike rate of 15.1 and economy rate of 8.51.

Also Read: The David Warner - Jonny Bairstow Partnership - Breaking Boundaries and Setting Standards

KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab) vs Pat Cummins (Kolkata Knight Riders)

KL Rahul is the leading run-getter of IPL 2020 with 313 runs in 6 matches at a strike rate of just under 137. He has already recorded one hundred and two fifties in the tournament. He would be looking for a flying start in the power-play.

But it will not be easy against the Australian pacer, Pat Cummins. Regarded as one of the best fast bowlers in the world, Cummins hasn’t had the best outing so far in this year’s IPL and he has just picked 2 wickets in 5 matches at an economy rate of 8.61. He would be looking to make an impact in the second half of the tournament.

Will Cummins be able to keep Rahul in check?