IPL 2020 KXIP vs KKR: Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders – Top 5 Players to Watch Out For

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will clash with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 24 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Abu Dhabi on the 10th of October.

KXIP are at the bottom of the points table with just one win from 6 matches. KKR have won 3 and lost 2 of their 5 matches. We look at 5 players who could have the maximum impact in the match.

SUNIL NARINE (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Sunil Narine is the leading wicket-taker for KKR in the IPL with 125 wickets in 114 innings. He is the third most restrictive spinner in the history of the IPL with an economy rate of just 6.74! He has picked 6 four-wicket hauls and one five-wicket haul in his IPL career. Narine has however, been completely out of form in IPL 2020, both with the bat and ball. But as they say ‘Form is Temporary, Class is Permanent’!

ANDRE RUSSELL (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Andre Russell has also looked out of sorts in IPL 2020. He has not yet produced any significant performance with the bat and has aggregated just 50 runs in 4 innings. Russell is the most destructive batsman in the history of the IPL with a strike rate of 184.01 - the highest in the tournament’s history! He has the record of the maximum number (15) of 200-plus strike rate innings (min. runs 30) for KKR.

KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab)

The KXIP skipper started the tournament with a bang but has mellowed down into playing the role of an accumulator. He needs to go back to his destructive ways as that is when he is at his dangerous best for Kings XI. Rahul still remains the highest run-getter of IPL 2020 with 313 runs in 6 matches striking at a rate of 136.68, including one hundred and two fifties.

Mayank Agarwal (Kings XI Punjab)

Mayank Agarwal, like Rahul, made a big statement in the early matches for KXIP but since then has not been able to convert his starts into meaningful scores. He would be looking for a big one soon.

Glenn Maxwell (Kings XI Punjab)

Glenn Maxwell is having a poor tournament with the bat. He has only managed to muster 48 runs in 6 matches at a rate of 85.71. The Australian is regarded as one of the most destructive batsmen in international cricket. His overall strike rate of 156.55 is amongst the best in IPL history!