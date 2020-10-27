IPL 2020: KXIP vs KKR - Ravi Bishnoi's Impressive Bowling, Mandeep Singh's Unbeaten Fifty & Other Talking Points

KXIP emerged as strong contenders for a playoffs berth after their comfortable, eight-wicket win over KKR on Monday. Now with 12 matches, they have six wins, and as many losses. Once again there were a few moments in the match that proved vital, as far as the result of match is concerned. Cricketnext takes a look at talking points from the match.

KKR lose early wickets

At the very start of the innings, KKR were reduced to 10-3, and that perhaps the was the biggest moment in the match. Nitish Rana went for a first ball duck on the bowling of Glenn Maxwell, closely followed by Rahul Tripathi and Dinesh Karthik. KKR never quite recovered from there on a good batting pitch, and ended up scoring only 149.

Shubman Gill strikes form

That KKR reached 149, was largely due to the efforts of Shubman Gill, who scored 57 from 45 balls. He strung an 81-run partnership with Eoin Morgan and kept the scoreboard ticking. His strike rate too, for a change was impressive, which has come under the scanner in the past few matches.

Ravi Bishnoi shines again

Bishnoi, only in his first season, has cemented his place in the playing XI. He has been accurate, miserly and has picked up wickets. From 12 matches, he has as many wickets, and has been instrumental in KXIP's success. He has grown under Anil Kumble and will be an asset for the team, going forward in the tournament.

KXIP batting -- a hit once again

Kings XI Punjab, perhaps has been most consistent as far as runs from their top three batsmen is concerned. In the match against KKR too, they did not disappoint. Even though Mandeep Singh (66) and Chris Gayle (51), were stars of the show, KL Rahul continued to impress with his 28. It was because of their batting that they cruised to an easy win.