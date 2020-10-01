IPL 2020: KXIP vs MI Dream11 Predictions, Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians have played 24 games against each other with Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians winning 13 times and KL Rahul’s Kings XI Punjab emerging victorious 11 times.

Kings XI Punjab will take on Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2020 match on October 1 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The 13th match of IPL 2020 between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians will commence at 7.30 pm IST.

Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians have played 24 games against each other with Rohit Sharma’s MI winning 13 times and KL Rahul’s KXIP emerging victorious 11 times. Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians both have two points after the first three games in the tournament and are in 4th and 5th position respectively on the points table currently.

IPL COVERAGE | IPL SCHEDULE | IPL POINTS TABLE

KXIP vs MI IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians Live Streaming

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD TV channels and online on Disney+Hotstar.

KXIP vs MI IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians: Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

KXIP vs MI IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians: Match Details

October 1 – 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi

IPL 2020 KXIP vs MI Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians

IPL 2020 KXIP vs MI Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians captain: Rohit Sharma

IPL 2020 KXIP vs MI Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians vice-captain: KL Rahul

IPL 2020 KXIP vs MI Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

IPL 2020 KXIP vs MI Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians batsmen: Mayank Agarwal, Ishan Kishan, Nicholas Pooran, Suryakumar Yadav

IPL 2020 KXIP vs MI Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians all-rounders: Kieran Pollard, Glenn Maxwell

IPL 2020 KXIP vs MI Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians Bowlers: Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Sheldon Cotterell, Trent Boult

Kings XI Punjab probable playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul(C & WK), Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, James Neesham, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami and Sheldon Cotterell/Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Mumbai Indians probable playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah