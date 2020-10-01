- Match 12 - 30 Sep, WedMatch Ended174/6(20.0) RR 8.7
IPL 2020: KXIP vs MI Dream11 Predictions, Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians have played 24 games against each other with Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians winning 13 times and KL Rahul’s Kings XI Punjab emerging victorious 11 times.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 1, 2020, 8:41 AM IST
Kings XI Punjab will take on Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2020 match on October 1 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The 13th match of IPL 2020 between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians will commence at 7.30 pm IST.
Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians have played 24 games against each other with Rohit Sharma’s MI winning 13 times and KL Rahul’s KXIP emerging victorious 11 times. Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians both have two points after the first three games in the tournament and are in 4th and 5th position respectively on the points table currently.
KXIP vs MI IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians Live Streaming
All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD TV channels and online on Disney+Hotstar.
KXIP vs MI IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians: Live Score/Scorecard
KXIP vs MI IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians: Match Details
October 1 – 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi
IPL 2020 KXIP vs MI Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians
IPL 2020 KXIP vs MI Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians captain: Rohit Sharma
IPL 2020 KXIP vs MI Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians vice-captain: KL Rahul
IPL 2020 KXIP vs MI Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock
IPL 2020 KXIP vs MI Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians batsmen: Mayank Agarwal, Ishan Kishan, Nicholas Pooran, Suryakumar Yadav
IPL 2020 KXIP vs MI Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians all-rounders: Kieran Pollard, Glenn Maxwell
IPL 2020 KXIP vs MI Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians Bowlers: Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Sheldon Cotterell, Trent Boult
Kings XI Punjab probable playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul(C & WK), Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, James Neesham, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami and Sheldon Cotterell/Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Mumbai Indians probable playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
