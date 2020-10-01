IPL 2020: KXIP vs MI, IPL 2020, Match 13: Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

KXIP vs MI, IPL 2020, Match 12: Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: It will be a sunny day in Abu Dhabi when Kings XI Punjab takes on the Mumbai Indians with the temperature hovering between 39 and 29 degree Celsius

Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: It is going to be a sunny day in Abu Dhabi on Thursday when Kings XI Punjab takes on the Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 38 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will be around 29 degrees. Rain has no chance of playing spoilsport and there is a forecast of 38 per cent humidity. The two sides will need to adjust to the windy conditions, which is expected to blow at over 20 km per hour.

Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians Abu Dhabi Pitch Report

Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians lie next to each other on the team standings with both having two points each. KXIP has a slight advantage in terms of the run rate. The venue has seen some high scoring matches and some low scoring innings too. It is the same ground where MI lost their opening match against Chennai Super Kings, but this is also where they registered an emphatic win against Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs. On the other hand, KXIP have not played even a single match in this tournament at this venue. So they might need some time to adjust to the windy conditions here.

The pitch is likely to favour the batting side, so winning the toss would be an important factor here. But then we have also seen a couple of successful run chases here. In the last match played here on Tuesday, Sunrisers Hyderabad bagged their first victory of the season against Delhi Capitals who were undefeated until then.

Given the team composition of KXIP and MI, bowlers can have a tough time here as we have the likes of Rohit Sharma and Pollard on one side and KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal on the other. The two teams would be looking to move on from their heartbreaking previous losses and display a fantastic game of cricket.

Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians 2020 Live Streaming/Telecast Details

WHAT: Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians

WHEN: October 1 at 7.30pm IST

WHERE: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

TELECAST: Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels

LIVE STREAMING: Disney+ Hotstar

