- Match 12 - 30 Sep, WedMatch Ended174/6(20.0) RR 8.7
KOL
RAJ137/9(20.0) RR 8.7
Kolkata beat Rajasthan by 37 runs
- Match 11 - 29 Sep, TueMatch Ended162/4(20.0) RR 8.1
HYD
DEL147/7(20.0) RR 8.1
Hyderabad beat Delhi by 15 runs
- Match 13 - 1 Oct, ThuUp Next
KXIP
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 14 - 2 Oct, FriUp Next
CSK
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020: KXIP vs MI, IPL 2020 Match 13 Predicted XIs: Playing XI for Indian Premier League 2020 Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians
Coming off heartbreaking losses, the Indian Premier League game between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab will be a test of character for both sides as they look to regain momentum on Thursday.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 1, 2020, 8:41 AM IST
Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians are the two teams who despite their commendable performances have had the toughest luck so far in the IPL 2020. In their last match, Mumbai Indians lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Super Over after the innings ended in a tie. Pollard smashed a superb 60 runs off 24 balls and looked in fine touch but facing Navdeep Saini in the Super Over he failed miserably and the team could only score 7 runs, which the RCB successfully chased.
Interestingly, the other tie in the tournament involved Kings XI Punjab who lost against Delhi Capitals after a controversial short-run decision went in favour of the latter.
IPL COVERAGE | IPL SCHEDULE | IPL POINTS TABLE
A glance at the playing 11 would make it hard to believe the two teams have won only one match each so far. KXIP has KL Rahul, who just hit the highest-ever score by an Indian in the history of IPL. Bowlers like Ravi Bishnoi and Shami have also performed well for their side.
When we talk about Mumbai Indians, they have the ‘Hitman’ Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan who got out at 99 in the previous match and Pollard who is looking as aggressive as ever. The combo of Boult and Bumrah is a deadly one. With all that arsenal on both sides, fireworks are in order.
The match will be played on Thursday at 7:30 PM IST at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
Kings XI Punjab Possible Playing XI: KL Rahul (WK), Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Mohammed Shami, James Neesham, Sheldon Cottrell, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi
Mumbai Indians Possible Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah
Recent Matches
-
KOL vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 1230 Sep, 2020 DubaiKolkata beat Rajasthan by 37 runs
-
HYD vs DEL, IPL, 2020, Match 1129 Sep, 2020 Abu DhabiHyderabad beat Delhi by 15 runs
-
BLR vs MUM, IPL, 2020, Match 1028 Sep, 2020 DubaiBangalore tied with Mumbai (Bangalore win Super Over by 2 wickets)
-
KXIP vs RR, IPL, 2020, Match 927 Sep, 2020 SharjahRajasthan beat Punjab by 4 wickets
-
SRH vs KKR, IPL, 2020, Match 826 Sep, 2020 Abu DhabiKolkata beat Hyderabad by 7 wickets
All Recent Matches