- Match 12 - 30 Sep, WedMatch Ended174/6(20.0) RR 8.7
KOL
RAJ137/9(20.0) RR 8.7
Kolkata beat Rajasthan by 37 runs
- Match 11 - 29 Sep, TueMatch Ended162/4(20.0) RR 8.1
HYD
DEL147/7(20.0) RR 8.1
Hyderabad beat Delhi by 15 runs
- Match 13 - 1 Oct, ThuUp Next
KXIP
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 14 - 2 Oct, FriUp Next
CSK
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020: KXIP vs MI, Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians – Head to Head Records
The Kings XI Punjab will be taking on the defending champions Mumbai Indians in match number 13 of IPL 2020. Here are the Head-to-Head stats of the till date clash between both the teams.
- Cricketnext Staff Cricketnext
- Updated: October 1, 2020, 3:47 PM IST
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will clash with Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 later today in Abu Dhabi. Both the teams would be desperate for a win after suffering two losses from three matches in the tournament.
IPL COVERAGE | IPL SCHEDULE |IPL POINTS TABLE
Let’s take a look at their head-to-head statistics to understand how the two fared against each other in the past.
Head-to-Head: (24 matches- MI:13 | KXIP:11)
MI have a slight advantage in the head to head having beaten KXIP 13 times in 24 matches.
Also Read: IPL 2020: Key Battles - Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians
Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches – MI:3 | KXIP:2)
MI have won three of the last five encounters between the two teams.
Also Read: IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians Preview - Teams Eager for a Second Win
Last 5 matches
MI won by 3 wickets
KXIP won by 8 wickets
MI won by 3 runs
MI won by 6 wickets
KXIP won by 7 runs
Last Encounter:
In a thrilling last-ball finish, Mumbai Indians beat Kings XI Punjab by three wickets the last time these two teams squared off on the 10th of April, 2019 in Mumbai. KL Rahul’s 64-ball hundred and Chris Gayle’s 36-ball 63 helped KXIP to post 197 for 4. MI were reeling at 94 for 4 after 12 overs needing another 104 to win off just 48 deliveries at 13 per over! From here on it was the Kieron Pollard show! He blasted one of the most breathtaking knocks in the history of the IPL smashing 83 off just 31 deliveries at a strike rate of 267.74 – his knock included 10 towering sixes! Alzarri Joseph somehow managed to take two off the final delivery of the match to seal a sensational win for MI.
Leading run-getters
Kings XI Punjab: Shaun Marsh (526)
Mumbai Indians: Kieron Pollard (417)
Also Read: Will Ben Stokes Join Rajasthan Royals Squad? Shane Warne Gives an Update
Highest Score in an innings
Kings XI Punjab: Hashim Amla (104*)
Mumbai Indians: Lendl Simmons (100*)
Most Wickets
Kings XI Punjab: Piyush Chawla (15)
Mumbai Indians: Lasith Malinga (22)
Best Bowling Figures
Kings XI Punjab: Marcus Stoinis (4-15)
Mumbai Indians: Munaf Patel (5-21)
Highest Innings Total
Kings XI Punjab: 230/3
Mumbai Indians: 223/6
Recent Matches
-
KOL vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 1230 Sep, 2020 DubaiKolkata beat Rajasthan by 37 runs
-
HYD vs DEL, IPL, 2020, Match 1129 Sep, 2020 Abu DhabiHyderabad beat Delhi by 15 runs
-
BLR vs MUM, IPL, 2020, Match 1028 Sep, 2020 DubaiBangalore tied with Mumbai (Bangalore win Super Over by 2 wickets)
-
KXIP vs RR, IPL, 2020, Match 927 Sep, 2020 SharjahRajasthan beat Punjab by 4 wickets
-
SRH vs KKR, IPL, 2020, Match 826 Sep, 2020 Abu DhabiKolkata beat Hyderabad by 7 wickets
All Recent Matches