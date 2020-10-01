IPL 2020: KXIP vs MI, Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians – Head to Head Records

The Kings XI Punjab will be taking on the defending champions Mumbai Indians in match number 13 of IPL 2020. Here are the Head-to-Head stats of the till date clash between both the teams.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will clash with Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 later today in Abu Dhabi. Both the teams would be desperate for a win after suffering two losses from three matches in the tournament.

Let’s take a look at their head-to-head statistics to understand how the two fared against each other in the past.

Head-to-Head: (24 matches- MI:13 | KXIP:11)

MI have a slight advantage in the head to head having beaten KXIP 13 times in 24 matches.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches – MI:3 | KXIP:2)

MI have won three of the last five encounters between the two teams.

Last 5 matches

MI won by 3 wickets

KXIP won by 8 wickets

MI won by 3 runs

MI won by 6 wickets

KXIP won by 7 runs

Last Encounter:

In a thrilling last-ball finish, Mumbai Indians beat Kings XI Punjab by three wickets the last time these two teams squared off on the 10th of April, 2019 in Mumbai. KL Rahul’s 64-ball hundred and Chris Gayle’s 36-ball 63 helped KXIP to post 197 for 4. MI were reeling at 94 for 4 after 12 overs needing another 104 to win off just 48 deliveries at 13 per over! From here on it was the Kieron Pollard show! He blasted one of the most breathtaking knocks in the history of the IPL smashing 83 off just 31 deliveries at a strike rate of 267.74 – his knock included 10 towering sixes! Alzarri Joseph somehow managed to take two off the final delivery of the match to seal a sensational win for MI.

Leading run-getters

Kings XI Punjab: Shaun Marsh (526)

Mumbai Indians: Kieron Pollard (417)

Highest Score in an innings

Kings XI Punjab: Hashim Amla (104*)

Mumbai Indians: Lendl Simmons (100*)

Most Wickets

Kings XI Punjab: Piyush Chawla (15)

Mumbai Indians: Lasith Malinga (22)

Best Bowling Figures

Kings XI Punjab: Marcus Stoinis (4-15)

Mumbai Indians: Munaf Patel (5-21)

Highest Innings Total

Kings XI Punjab: 230/3

Mumbai Indians: 223/6