IPL 2020: KXIP vs MI Talking Points - Poor Death Bowling Strategy, Glenn Maxwell's Misses

A comprehensive 48-run win for Mumbai Indians over Kings XI Punjab on Thursday in Abu Dhabi put them back on track, while the latter now stare at a below-par season with plenty of issues. The game had plenty of highs for Mumbai, while there was little to take away for Punjab.

Here are the top moments from the game.

Milestone man Rohit Sharma sets the base

Like KL Rahul for KXIP, Rohit is the man who MI look up to for good starts. They lost Quinton de Kock for zero in the first over with Sheldon Cottrell bowling a beauty. Suryakumar Yadav went cheaply too, run out looking for a quick single. After the first five overs, MI were only 29 for 2.

Rohit then took over, counter attacking without taking too many risks. With a subdued Ishan Kishan at the other end, Rohit kept MI going, in the process going past 5000 IPL runs.

Rohit went past his 50 in 40 balls and then took the attack to Jimmy Neesham, striking two sixes and two fours in the 16th over. However, he fell in the very next over for 70 off 45 balls.

KXIP's death bowling woes, Hardik and Pollard have fun

This tweet by Sachin Tendulkar sums it up. KL Rahul made a major error having Neesham and K Gowtham bowl two of the last four overs. With Rahul Tewatia smashing Cottrell for five sixes in an over last game, Rahul finished the left-arm pacer's spell early this time around. However, that left them with an off-spinner bowling to Hardik and Pollard in the 20th over. Even the big grounds in UAE are not big enough as they hit 25 runs in the last over including four sixes.

MI made 104 runs in the last 6 overs, with Pollard 47 (20) and Hardik (30 off 11).

Power Play Bumrah does the trick

Mayank Agarwal threatened to give KXIP a big start and raced to 25 off 17, but Rohit turning to Bumrah in the fifth over did the trick. With the pitch offering some assistance for pacers, Bumrah got one to shape back in and went through Agarwal's gap to hit the stumps. Bumrah had a forgettable match against RCB but bounced back with a spell of 4-0-18-2 this game.

Nicholas Pooran the lone fighter, Maxwell struggles

Punjab lost Karun Nair too within the Power Play, leaving Rahul to play an anchor role while Pooran attacked. However, Rahul fell to Rahul Chahar in the ninth over to leave a huge dent.

It was Pooran who kept them going even as Maxwell struggled. Pooran smashed huge sixes off Krunal Pandya and Chahar and looked in terrific touch before James Pattinson got him in the 14th over for 44 off 27.

Maxwell, meanwhile, struggled yet again and made only 11 off 18 balls before being dismissed by Chahar.