For the match number 5, Royal Challengers Bangalore will be playing against the Kings XI Punjab on September 24. Both the teams have massive hitters and brilliant bowlers. Here is a list of the predicted XI from both the franchises.

IPL 2020: KXIP vs RCB, Match 5 Predicted Playing XI for Indian Premier League 2020 - Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore | It’s Kings XI Punjab against Royal Challengers Bangalore next in the sixth game of IPL 2020 on September 24 at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. KXIP vs RCB match will begin at 7.30 pm.

KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab were defeated by Delhi Capitals in their last game. The match got exciting after scores of both teams were levelled. Batting first, Delhi made 157 while Punjab in the second innings put up the same runs on the scoreboard. As a result of this, the game went down to super over. Kings XI Punjab gave a target of three runs to Delhi Capital, which they reached comfortably.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

From Kings XI Punjab’s side, Mayank Agarwal scored 89 off 60 balls, KL Rahul made 21 off 19 and Krishnappa Gowtham hit 20 off 14 deliveries.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs in their previous match. Playing first, Virat Kohli-led RCB scored 163 runs. Chasing the target, SRH made 153 runs, losing all wickets.

Three top scorers from RCB in the last clash were Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch. Padikkal made 56 off 42 and Finch scored 29 off 27. AB de Villiers smashed 51 off 30, helping his side reach a respectable total.

Also Read: KKR vs MI Dream11 Predictions, IPL 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

RCB have got a strong batting line-up which includes Kohli, Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal and AB de Villiers. Their bowling attack is supported by Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Kings XI Punjab’s batting also seems strong as it is supported by Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair and Glenn Maxwell. Their bowling line-up includes Chris Jordan, Sheldon Cottrell and Mohammed Shami.

Royal Challengers Bangalore probable XI: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Josh Philippe, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal

Also Read: IPL 2020 Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings: Highest Run Scorers and Wicket Takers from Both Sides

Kings XI Punjab probable XI: Lokesh Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Krishnappa Gowtham, Chris Jordan, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami