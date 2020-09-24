IPL 2020: KXIP vs RCB, Match 6 Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Streaming Online

IPL 2020: KXIP vs RCB, Match 6 Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check KXIP vs RCB match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Match 6 | Following their defeat against Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab will look to turn their fortune when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday. KXIP had a heart-breaking loss in the super over in a match that also saw a wrong decision on short run being taken. That will haunt the team for sure.

On the other hand, for RCB, it will be about keeping up the momentum. The Virat Kohli-led team posted a fantastic win in their opening match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Half centuries by Ab de Villiers and Padikkal helped the team put up a decent total of 163 runs, which proved enough in the end.

On paper, RCB might have a slight edge but there is very little separating the two teams. Fans can expect a very close match. If KXIP moves past their previous loss and play a confident game, they can take this one from the RCB.

When will the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) start?

The match will be played on September 24.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) be played?

The match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) begin?

The match will begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)?

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 season opener between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)?

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XIs

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul(WK), Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Maxwell, Chris Gayle, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), Josh Philippe(WK), Shivam Dube, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal