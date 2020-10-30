IPL 2020: KXIP vs RR, IPL 2020, Match 50: Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals

KXIP vs RR, IPL 2020, Match 49: Dubai Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: Kings XI Punjab are all set for qualification given their five-match winning streak, whereas Rajasthan Royals need to desperately win tomorrow’s game.

KXIP vs RR, IPL 2020, Match 50: Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

The 50th match of the IPL 2020 will be played between Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 7.30 pm IST on Friday, October 30. With the temperatures cooling down a bit in the UAE, there is not a significant change in terms of weather in Abu Dhabi. The maximum temperature reaches to 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to be around 23 degrees. The humidity levels will rise significantly as the evening progresses.

KXIP vs RR, IPL 2020, Match 50: Abu Dhabi Pitch Report

The pitch at Abu Dhabi has been a batting paradise, however, there has been some change in it. The last couple of games it produced scores between 190-plus range totals in the first innings, barring the last game featuring Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, which was a comparatively low scoring total.

After a disastrous start in the tournament KXIP have managed to turn things around for the team, with five wins in a row they have managed to secure a spot into the top four teams. Rajasthan Royals who also had a tumultuous season so far need to win tomorrow’s game and can’t afford to slip up, as it will eliminate them from the tournament.

Toss will be a crucial factor here as the teams prefer to field first, as the teams chasing have won four out of the last five games here.

