IPL 2020: KXIP vs RR, Match 50 Predicted XIs: Playing XI for Indian Premier League 2020 Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals

In their previous clash in IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals defeated Kings XI Punjab by four wickets. Punjab in the upcoming game will try to settle the score of the previous loss.

KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab will be looking to win their sixth game on the trot when they will take on Rajasthan Royals. The 50th clash of IPL 2020 between KXIP and RR will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Friday, October 30.

Punjab have emerged as a stronger team in the last five matches. They did not start season on an impressive note, losing six of the first seven fixtures in IPL 2020. However, they bounced back and won five games in a row since their eight match. The entry of Chris Gayle into the team has given an advantage to KXIP’s batting line up. In the previous game, against Kolkata Knight Riders, Mandeep Singh played an outstanding knock of 66 (not out), giving more hope to KXIP. Apart from him, Gayle also scored a half-century, making 51 off 29 balls. Due to Singh and Gayle’s batting performance, KXIP comfortably defeated KKR by eight wickets.

KXIP’s bowlers have also been delivering for the last five matches. Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan and Murugan Ashwin have been giving tough time to opposition batsmen. Besides, their skipper has played exceptionally well as of now in the tournament, scoring 595 runs in 12 innings. He is at the top on the list of batsmen with most runs in IPL 2020. KXIP are at the fourth spot in the standings with 12 points.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals have not lived up to the expectations in IPL 2020. They are at the seventh spot with 10 points. They are also on the verge of elimination. Rajasthan players in this season have failed to show consistency. Rahul Tewatia and Jofra Archer are the only two players of RR who have delivered on almost all games so far. Rajasthan Royals have to improve and come stronger in the upcoming game if they want to put up a fight.

Kings XI Punjab Probable Playing XI: KL Rahul, Mandeep Singh or Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin and Arshdeep Singh

Rajasthan Royals Probable Playing XI: Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Ankit Rajpoot or Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi and Shreyas Gopal