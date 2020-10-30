IPL 2020: KXIP vs RR, Match 50 Schedule and Match Timings in India - When and Where to Watch Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals Live Streaming Online

IPL 2020: KXIP vs RR, Match 50 Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check KXIP vs RR match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online

Kings XI Punjab will be facing Rajasthan Royals in the 50th clash of IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on October 30. The KXIP vs RR match will commence at 7.30 pm.

KL Rahul-led KXIP have shown an outstanding performance in the last five games. They lost six of their first seven matches in IPL 2020 and to maintain chances of qualifying for the next stage, Punjab need to win all the remaining games. Due to combined efforts of all the players, Kings XI Punjab have won all their last five matches. They are placed at the fourth position on the points table with 12 points. They snatched this spot from Kolkata Knight Riders by defeating them with eight wickets in their previous game. KXIP have emerged stronger after the entry of Chris Gayle into the side.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals, under the leadership of Steve Smith, are at the seventh position in the standings with 10 points. They have won only five of the 12 games they have played so far in IPL 2020. Barring a few players like Jofra Archer and Rahul Tewatia, no other player of Rajasthan Royals has shown consistency. Their chances of qualifying for the next stage of the tournament are also bleak. Looking at their performance in the last match against Mumbai Indians, it seems that Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson have found their form. In that game, Stokes scored 107 (not out), while Samson smashed 54 (not out). RR won that game by eight wickets.

It is to be seen if Kings XI Punjab will be able to win their sixth game in a row.

When will the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals be played?

The match will be played on October 30.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals be played?

The match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals begin?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm according to the Indian Standard Time (IST)

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals?

All matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals match?

All matches of the Indian Premier League IPL 2020 will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Kings XI Punjab Probable Playing XI: KL Rahul, Mandeep Singh or Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin and Arshdeep Singh

Rajasthan Royals Probable Playing XI: Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Ankit Rajpoot or Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi and Shreyas Gopal