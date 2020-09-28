IPL 2020, KXIP vs RR: Sreesanth Responds to Shashi Tharoor’s MS Dhoni Comparison for Sanju Samson

In form Sanju Samson has been collecting heaped praises from several corners around the world

Rajasthan Royals' (RR) Sanju Samson, who has kickstarted this season’s IPL in the best form, has been collecting heaped praises from several corners around the world.In the match held on September 27 in Sharjah against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Samson played a lightning blow to help his side chase down 224 runs mark. His amazing 85-run against 42 balls set the groundwork for Rajasthan Royals victory. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor reacted to the Kerala batsman’s blistering performance in a tweet.

Tharoor congratulated the Royals on their incredible win. Praising Samson, he asserted that he has known the batsman since he was 14. Tharoor said that he previously told the cricketer that he would be the next MS Dhoni one day.

“Well, that day is here. After his two amazing innings in this IPL you know a world-class player has arrived," Tharoor concluded.

However, Sreesanth was quick to reply and responded to Tharoor’s tweet by writing, “He is not next Dhoni. He is @IamSanjuSamson the one and only. He should have been playing from 2015 regularly in all formats. Pls don’t compare him, if he had given right opportunities then, he would have been playing like this for india and would have won world cups ..but”

Iam sure he will still keep playing well and it’s not just these 2 innings ..he is gonna break a lot of records too and win many more world cups for our country. So pls don’t compare him to anyone ..he is an amazing Malayali from our Gods own country . His best is yet to come❤️🇮🇳 — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) September 28, 2020

Sreesanth also reacted to Samson’s statement after a fabulous knock that said, “I have 10 years left in cricket. I am giving everything I have.”

Sreesanth said that he is certain that Samson deserves to play all formats for India and will emerge as a consistent game changer. Samson will get world cups for the country, ensured Sreesanth. He added that it is clear in his matches and practices that Samson is matured and much more confident.

Not just Sreesanth, even Gautam Gambhir replied to Thiruvananthapuram MP, saying, “Sanju Samson doesn’t need to be next anyone. He will be ‘the’ Sanju Samson of Indian Cricket.

Sanju Samson doesn’t need to be next anyone. He will be ‘the’ Sanju Samson of Indian Cricket. https://t.co/xUBmQILBXv — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 27, 2020

Samson with Steve Smith laid a strong foundation for the chase to RR victory before the latter exited. Rahul Tewatia took over from the right-handed batsman after he departed in the 17th over. Tewatia arrived and hit a whirlwind five sixes in a single over.

Samson was announced the Man of the Match for his effort that was covered with four fours and seven sixes.