IPL 2020: KXIP vs SRH & DC vs KKR -- Punjab's Stunning Victory to Chakravarthy's Fifer -- Talking Points

Saturday saw two matches, where both the winning teams performed well under pressure and opened up the race for the fourth slot of the playoffs. While in the first Kings XI Punjab, came back from behind to register a 23-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad, in the other match, under-pressure Kolkata Knight Riders slammed Delhi Capitals by a massive 59 runs. Cricketnext takes a look at the talking points from the match -

KXIP go Boundary-less for 10 overs

It was a surprise that Punjab, who have a long list of power-hitters in their ranks, could not score even a boundary in more than 10 overs. Their last boundary came in the seventh over, while they dried up in the middle overs. It was only in the penultimate over that Nocholas Pooran got things moving and took KXIP to 126.

Poor batting by SRH middle-order

Hyderabad had a solid start to the chase and were 56-0 at one stage. But what happened after that is beyond belief. In the next 13 overs they lost 10 wickets for 58 runs only. In fact from that, Vijay Shankar scored 26, which shows how badly is their batting struggling at the moment. The credit also goes to KXIP bowlers -- Arshdeep Singh, Chris Jordan and Rabi Bishnoi, who apart from taking wickets, stopped the scoring.

DC vs KKR

Sunil Narine strikes form

In a whirlwind innings, Narine scored 64 from just 32 deliveries. He announced his arrival to form in style, and when KKR were under immense pressure. Right from the start of his innings, he went in counter-attack mode and took Delhi bowlers to the cleaners. DC also didn't bowl him enough short balls, that could have led to his failure.

Varun Chakravarthy's fifer

Chasing a target of 195 was always going to be an uphill task for Delhi, and Chakravarthy did not make it easy at all. He bagged first fifer of the season, and that helped his team cruise to a 59-run win. He ended with figures of 5-20 in his four overs and was ably supported by Pat Cummins, who took first two wickets -- Ajinkya Rahan and Shikhar Dhawan.