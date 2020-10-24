- Match 41 - 23 Oct, FriMatch Ended114/9(20.0) RR 5.7
IPL 2020: KXIP vs SRH Dream11 Predictions, IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
KXIP vs SRH Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / KXIP vs SRH Dream11 Best Picks / KXIP vs SRH Dream11 Captain / KXIP vs SRH Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 24, 2020, 1:11 PM IST
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 43rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Saturday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. KXIP are on a three-match winning streak and will have the upper hand in this encounter. However, Sunrisers Hyderabad too have returned to winning ways after they defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by eight runs at the same venue in their last match.
The last time these two teams met in IPL 2020, KXIP lost by 69 runs. KL Rahul’s team will certainly look to settle scores against SRH in tomorrow’s game. KXIP will try and capitalise their winning spree as they went to defeat top three teams of IPL 2020 – Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians. While openers Mayank Agarwal and skipper KL Rahul have provided the team with great openings, the inclusion of Chris Gayle has added some stability to their batting line-up.
SRH need to plug their inconsistent middle-order, as skipper David Warner, Jonny Bairstow and Kane Williamson have provided the support so far. With the resurgence of all-rounder Vijay Shankar and Manish Pandey’s flourishment in the recent game against Rajasthan Royals, there’s some hope left for the orange team to make a late dash for the play-offs.
KXIP vs SRH IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Streaming
All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels and online live stream on Disney+ Hotstar.
KXIP vs SRH IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Live Score / Scorecard
KXIP vs SRH IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Match Details
October 24 – 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
IPL 2020 KXIP vs SRH Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
IPL 2020 KXIP vs SRH Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad captain: KL Rahul
IPL 2020 KXIP vs SRH Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad vice-captain: Manish Pandey
IPL 2020 KXIP vs SRH Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran
IPL 2020 KXIP vs SRH Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad batsmen: Mayank Agarwal, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Chris Gayle
IPL 2020 KXIP vs SRH Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounders: Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder
IPL 2020 KXIP vs SRH Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Thangarasu Natarajan, Murugan Ashwin
KXIP vs SRH IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab playing 11 against Sunrisers Hyderabad: KL Rahul (WK), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Chris Jordan, Deepak Hooda, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi
KXIP vs SRH IPL 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11 against Kings XI Punjab: Jonny Bairstow (WK), David Warner, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan
