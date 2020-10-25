T20 CARNIVAL

IPL 2020 KXIP vs SRH: Khaleel Ahmed Trolled for Refusing a Run With 13 Needed off 3 balls; Hilarious Memes Flood Social Media

IPL 2020 KXIP vs SRH: Essentially, what Khaleel did by refusing the single was to kill the game for SRH. With two balls left and 13 to win, even if he would have hit two sixes the game would only have been tied.

IPL 2020 KXIP vs SRH: Khaleel Ahmed Trolled for Refusing a Run With 13 Needed off 3 balls; Hilarious Memes Flood Social Media

In his IPL career spanning three seasons now, young left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed has played 17 matches, facing a grand total of six balls in the matches he has come out to bat. And he is yet to score a run in the IPL. So, it's fair to say that the pacer from Tonk was like a deer caught in the headlights with SRH needing to win 13 runs off three balls against KXIP in Match 43 of IPL 2020 on Saturday.

The logical approach in such a situation was to swing for the fences and hope you connect. But Khaleel was in a tough predicament as he was facing up to Arshdeep Singh's hat-trick ball. SRH had lost Sandeep Sharma and Priyam Garg off successive deliveries in the final over. Khaleel opted not to give away his wicket and defended a back of length ball to prolong his stay in the middle. The ball did roll towards short third-man and there was enough time for Khaleel to steal a single and give his batting partner T Natarajan a chance to throw his arms around. But he refused a run and fans on social media just could not wrap their heads around it. Essentially, what Khaleel did by refusing the single was to kill the game for SRH. With two balls left and 13 to win, even if he would have hit two sixes the game would only have been tied.

IPL 2020: 'Just Have to Forget This Game and Move On' - David Warner After SRH Choke to KXIP

The next ball was even more bizarre, as he again defended the delivery and showed no intent to run to the other end. Ravi Bishnoi pounced on the opportunity and hit the bulls-eye to run-out Khaleel. The whole episode was bizarre, but equally hilarious, if you are not an SRH fan and social media went to town with it.

'Fuming' David Warner Photo Goes Viral as Hyderabad Botch Easy Chase against Punjab

Here's the best reactions to Khaleel Ahmed's brain-fade:

Khaleel Ahmed Trolled With Hilarious Memes for Refusing a Run With 13 Needed off 3

