IPL 2020: KXIP vs SRH, Match 43 Schedule and Match Timings in India - When and Where to Watch Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Streaming Online

IPL 2020: KXIP vs SRH, Match 43 Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check KXIP vs SRH match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) are set to clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 43rd fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Both teams will face each other on the back of victories from their previous games. While David Warner led SRH defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets, KL Rahul led KXIP are on three-match winning streak, their latest victims being table toppers Delhi Capitals.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

KXIP’s batting line-up has been further strengthened with the inclusion of Chris Gayle, even though Mayank Agawal along with opening partner and skipper KL Rahul have been providing a solid start. Mohammed Shami has been impressive with his bowling and is one of the front runners for the Purple Cap in this year’s edition of the IPL. SRH captain David Warner, Jonny Bairstow and Kane Williamson have been the leading run scorers for their team, they need settle their inconsistent middle-order before the game against KXIP. SRH have been plagued with a decent bowling attack ever since Bhuvaneshwar Kumar’s departure due to an injury early on in the tournament. However, spinner Rashid Khan has pitched in with decent economic spells that has placed him in the best bowlers league in IPL 2020.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

KXIP and SRH have faced each other on 15 occasions in the IPL, SRH has the upper hand with 11 wins and KXIP four. In their last encounter in IPL 2020 KXIP lost by 69 runs. Both the teams will not only try every trick in the game to win tomorrow’s match they will also look forward to cementing their spot for the playoffs with it.

When will the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) start?

The match will be played on Saturday, October 24

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) be played?

The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Also Read: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings - Head To Head

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) begin?

The match will begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)?

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 season opener between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)?

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Also Read: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings - Great Performers

Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XIs

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (WK), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Chris Jordan, Deepak Hooda, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jonny Bairstow (WK), David Warner, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan