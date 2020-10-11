IPL 2020: KXIP's Chris Gayle Posts Picture of Himself in Hospital, Says He Will 'Never Go Down Without a Fight'

Kings XI Punjab batsman Chris Gayle, who was recently down with a stomach bug, posted a picture of himself in the hospital while seemingly in recovery from the illness.

The self-proclaimed Universe Boss was clearly in excellent spirits, as can be evidenced in both the picture as well as the caption. (IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE)

"I can tell you this!!! I will never go down without a fight!! I Am The #UniverseBoss - That will never changed!! You can learn from me...but it’s not everything I do you should follow!! Don’t forget my style and flare too. Thanks for all your concerns peeps, much appreciated," Gayle said along with the picture.

Gayle has yet to feature in a single game for the franchise so far but the senior pro's influence remains strong as ever, according to Mayank Agarwal.

"Gayle is an integral part of KXIP whether playing or mentoring. He has been speaking to all of us, contributing in the batters’ meeting and also sharing stuff which is crucial," Agarwal had told ANI.

"I have had great conversations with Gayle. We first played together in RCB and just watching him play and chatting is fantastic.

"Even here he told me don’t have to do anything extraordinary, just keep trusting your skills and execute them. He asks me to go out and enjoy the game. Before the last game he said you are batting great and just look to get into good batting positions.

"If you are striking well, make sure you continue scoring runs. These are just a few of the many good things he keeps saying. He is just not helping me, but a lot of the batsmen."