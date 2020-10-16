IPL 2020: KXIP’s Nicholas Pooran Opines Chris Gayle is the Greatest T20 Player

After Kings XI Punjab’s stunning win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, Nicholas Pooran revealed he regards Chris Gayle as the greatest T20 player.

After Kings XI Punjab’s stunning win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020, Nicholas Pooran revealed he regards Chris Gayle as the greatest T20 player. Pooran also explained what was going through his mind when he came to face the last ball of the match. In a post-match conversation with teammate Mayank Agarwal, Pooran said, “For me, Chris is the greatest who has played the game. When he is batting, you always have a chance of winning the game.” He said there is a different mood in the camp when Gayle is playing.

Pooran said that though Gayle started off slowly, it was understandable as he had not played a game in a while. But in the end it was nice to see him get runs, he added.

It was the first time in this season that Chris Gayle came out to bat for his team. He scored 53 runs off 45 balls and played a steady innings to carry his team to the finish line. It was, however, Pooran who took his team across the finish line with a stunning six off the last ball of the match.

When asked what was going through his mind, Pooran admitted he was not clear what to do.

“Honest answer is that a million things were going through my mind. I wasn’t clear what I was going to do. At that moment, one fielder looks like 20 fielders to you,” recalled Pooran.

Pooran revealed that Chris Jordan was too nervous to watch and went inside saying he cannot watch the end. Pooran also remembered the game against Delhi Capitals early on in the tournament which ended in a tie, but KXIP eventually lost it in the Super Over.

But in the end, Pooran took his chance and smashed a sixer off the only ball he faced and KXIP got their second victory of IPL 2020. Their last win also came against RCB.

“I never want to be in that position again, to be honest,” admitted Pooran. He said he was just glad he got the two points for his team, “regardless of how he got it”.