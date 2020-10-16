- Match 31 - 15 Oct, ThuMatch Ended171/6(20.0) RR 8.55
BLR
PUN177/2(20.0) RR 8.55
Punjab beat Bangalore by 8 wickets
- Match 30 - 14 Oct, WedMatch Ended161/7(20.0) RR 8.05
DEL
RAJ148/8(20.0) RR 8.05
Delhi beat Rajasthan by 13 runs
- Match 32 - 16 Oct, FriUp Next
MI
KKR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 33 - 17 Oct, SatUp Next
RR
RCB
15:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020: KXIP’s Nicholas Pooran Opines Chris Gayle is the Greatest T20 Player
After Kings XI Punjab’s stunning win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, Nicholas Pooran revealed he regards Chris Gayle as the greatest T20 player.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 16, 2020, 12:56 PM IST
After Kings XI Punjab’s stunning win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020, Nicholas Pooran revealed he regards Chris Gayle as the greatest T20 player. Pooran also explained what was going through his mind when he came to face the last ball of the match. In a post-match conversation with teammate Mayank Agarwal, Pooran said, “For me, Chris is the greatest who has played the game. When he is batting, you always have a chance of winning the game.” He said there is a different mood in the camp when Gayle is playing.
Pooran said that though Gayle started off slowly, it was understandable as he had not played a game in a while. But in the end it was nice to see him get runs, he added.
It was the first time in this season that Chris Gayle came out to bat for his team. He scored 53 runs off 45 balls and played a steady innings to carry his team to the finish line. It was, however, Pooran who took his team across the finish line with a stunning six off the last ball of the match.
When asked what was going through his mind, Pooran admitted he was not clear what to do.
“Honest answer is that a million things were going through my mind. I wasn’t clear what I was going to do. At that moment, one fielder looks like 20 fielders to you,” recalled Pooran.
Pooran revealed that Chris Jordan was too nervous to watch and went inside saying he cannot watch the end. Pooran also remembered the game against Delhi Capitals early on in the tournament which ended in a tie, but KXIP eventually lost it in the Super Over.
But in the end, Pooran took his chance and smashed a sixer off the only ball he faced and KXIP got their second victory of IPL 2020. Their last win also came against RCB.
“I never want to be in that position again, to be honest,” admitted Pooran. He said he was just glad he got the two points for his team, “regardless of how he got it”.
Recent Matches
-
BLR vs PUN, IPL, 2020, Match 3115 Oct, 2020 SharjahPunjab beat Bangalore by 8 wickets
-
DEL vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 3014 Oct, 2020 DubaiDelhi beat Rajasthan by 13 runs
-
CHE vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Match 2913 Oct, 2020 DubaiChennai beat Hyderabad by 20 runs
-
BLR vs KOL, IPL, 2020, Match 2812 Oct, 2020 SharjahBangalore beat Kolkata by 82 runs
-
DEL vs MUM, IPL, 2020, Match 2711 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiMumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
