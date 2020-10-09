IPL 2020: KXIP vs SRH - Punjab's Unwanted Bowling Record, Mujeeb Ur Rahman's Dramatic Review

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kings XI Punjab by a margin of 69 runs on Thursday in their IPL 2020 match in Dubai.

That, and other highlights from the game.

Warner-Bairstow at it again, KXIP's record wicketless streak extends

"I don't know why people think there's so much hatred between the two countries! It's going well, at the moment I'm just giving him srike. Look we really enjoy batting together out there."

That's how SRH captain Warner described batting with Englishman Jonny Bairstow. The duo's form often reflects SRH's position in the tournament, and this was a game where they did well together to take their team along with them.

In 15 overs, Warner and Bairstow added 160 for the opening partnership. Warner was the anchor, as he mentioned above, scoring 52 off 40. Bairstow was taking the bowlers to cleaners smashing 97 off 55.

The massive stand meant KXIP's long wicketless streak extended. CSK's Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson had chased down a 179-run target without losing a wicket in the previous game. KXIP's wicketless run extended to a record 219 balls.

And then Bishnoi gets 2 in 4

All of a sudden, the game turned on its head briefly with young Ravi Bishnoi getting both Warner and Bairstow in four balls. SRH's weak middle order threatened to undo all the good work by the openers, as SRH slipped from 160 for 0 to 175 for 5 in a span of three overs, with Bishnoi bagging three and left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh getting two.

However, Kane Williamson made a useful 10-ball 20* and Abhishek Sharma scored 12 off 6 to take SRH past 200.

KXIP chase - a one man show

Mayank Agarwal - run out in the second over.

KL Rahul - struggle for 11 off 16.

Glenn Maxwell - run out for 7 off 12.

Half of KXIP's challenge was done and dusted right there. One person kept them in the hunt till he was in the middle. Nicholas Pooran was in absolute beast mode, smashing 77 off 37 with 7 sixes and five fours.

Pooran took the attack to SRH's fifth bowling options - Abhishek Sharma and Abdul Samad. Abhishek was taken for two sixes, while Samad was taken to the cleaners for 28 runs in an over. In the process, Pooran reached his half-century in 17 balls, the fastest in IPL 2020.

Pooran kept going at one end even as wickets tumbled at the other. He tried to play out Rashid Khan in the 15th over, but the legspinner had the better of him. KXIP's challenge ended right there.

KXIP's batting stops at No. 6

Mujeeb Ur Rahman bats at No. 11 for Afghanistan. For KXIP on Thursday, he walked in at No. 7. That showed the miserable state of the team currently. In an interaction with commentators during the match, coach Anil Kumble said they wanted to play Chris Gayle but couldn't as he was unwell. KXIP badly need him to add some meat to the batting.

The dramatic Mujeeb review that went in vain

Mujeeb was given out caught behind off Khaleel Ahmed in the 14th over. The on-field umpires checked with the third umpire for a bump-ball and a clean catch, after which the third umpire deemed the batsman out.

A disappointed Mujeeb walked off to the dug out, but suddenly turned around to review the call. Did he get instructions from the dressing room (which isn't allowed)? Whatever the case, the review was accepted and the third umpire checked for an outside edge. Only to find out that there was an edge after all. A lot of confusion for nothing in the end!