IPL 2020: Lasith Malinga to Miss Initial Phase in UAE, Will Join Team Later

Mumbai Indians fast bowler Lasith Malinga will not be available for the initial stages of IPL 2020. As per a report in Cricinfo, the Sri Lankan ace will not be travelling to UAE with the squad due to personal reasons.
The IPL is being played from September 19 to November 10.
The report states that Malinga’s unable to travel because his father is unwell and might need to undergo surgery soon and he understandably wants to be by his side.
The veteran pacer will be training in Colombo in the meanwhile. However, he did not participate in the residential conditioning camps Sri Lanka Cricket organised in June and July.
Malinga defended eight runs in the final over of the IPL final against Chennai Super Kings last year, that too after he had leaked 42 runs in his first three overs.
Bowling the last over, he conceded just seven runs off the first five balls and then took a wicket, of Shardul Thakur, on the final delivery when the Super Kings needed two to win, to seal a record fourth title for Mumbai.
Malinga, who will turn 37 next week, last featured for Sri Lanka in a T20I during the home series against West Indies in March this year.
