Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Innings Break

ECS CYPRUS, 2020 Match 12, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 August, 2020

1ST INN

Riyaan CC *

115/6 (10.0)

Riyaan CC
v/s
Nicosia XI Fighters CC
Nicosia XI Fighters CC

Toss won by Riyaan CC (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

Match 2: CZE VS LUX

upcoming
CZE CZE
LUX LUX

Manchester

29 Aug, 202014:00 IST

Match 3: LUX VS BEL

upcoming
LUX LUX
BEL BEL

Manchester

29 Aug, 202017:30 IST

IPL 2020: Lasith Malinga to Miss Initial Phase in UAE, Will Join Team Later

The veteran pacer will be training in Colombo in the meanwhile. However, he did not participate in the residential conditioning camps Sri Lanka Cricket organised in June and July.

Cricketnext Staff |August 21, 2020, 4:31 PM IST
Lasith Malinga in training with Mumbai Indians in 2019 (Image: IPL)

Mumbai Indians fast bowler Lasith Malinga will not be available for the initial stages of IPL 2020. As per a report in Cricinfo, the Sri Lankan ace will not be travelling to UAE with the squad due to personal reasons.

The IPL is being played from September 19 to November 10.

The report states that Malinga’s unable to travel because his father is unwell and might need to undergo surgery soon and he understandably wants to be by his side.

Also Read: IPL 2020: UAE Cricket Board Working Closely with Government to Get Spectators at Stands

The veteran pacer will be training in Colombo in the meanwhile. However, he did not participate in the residential conditioning camps Sri Lanka Cricket organised in June and July.

England vs Pakistan 2020: Live Blog Third and Final Test in Southampton

Malinga defended eight runs in the final over of the IPL final against Chennai Super Kings last year, that too after he had leaked 42 runs in his first three overs.

Bowling the last over, he conceded just seven runs off the first five balls and then took a wicket, of Shardul Thakur, on the final delivery when the Super Kings needed two to win, to seal a record fourth title for Mumbai.

Malinga, who will turn 37 next week, last featured for Sri Lanka in a T20I during the home series against West Indies in March this year.

iplipl 2020Lasith MalingaMumbai Indianssri lanka cricket

Upcoming Matches

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 2 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

LUX vs CZE
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 3 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

BEL vs LUX
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more