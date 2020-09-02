Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

IPL 2020: Lasith Malinga to Miss IPL for Personal Reasons, Mumbai Indians Sign James Pattinson as Replacement

Mumbai Indians have roped in James Pattinson who is set to replace Lasith Malinga for the upcoming Indian Premier League.

Cricketnext Staff |September 2, 2020, 6:57 PM IST
Lasith Malinga will miss IPL 2020 for personal reasons.

Lasith Malinga will miss the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 for personal reasons. Mumbai Indians have signed Australian pacer James Pattinson as replacement.

The Australian will join the team in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Malinga is the most successful IPL bowler ever with 170 wickets from 122 matches, all for Mumbai Indians, at an economy of 7.14. He picked 16 wickets from 12 matches last season, and famously bowled the last over of the final against Chennai Super Kings that sealed the win for Mumbai.

Pattinson, meanwhile, has played only 39 T20s overall for 47 wickets. He last played a T20I for Australia in 2012.

Owner Akash Ambani welcomed Pattinson on board and extended all support to Malinga in a press release issued by the franchise.

“James is the right fit for us and adds to our pace attack options available at hand especially for the conditions we will play in this season.

"Lasith is a legend and a pillar of MI’s strength. There is no denying the fact that we will miss Lasith’s cricketing acumen this season.

"However, we fully understand Lasith’s need to be in Sri Lanka with his family during this time.Mumbai Indians is founded on the values of ‘One Family’ and for us the members of our squad and their wellbeing will always hold utmost importance.We welcome James to our One Family,” the release quoted him as saying.

Mumbai Indians squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare

