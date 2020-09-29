- Match 10 - 28 Sep, MonMatch Ended201/3(20.0) RR 10.05
BLR
MUM201/5(20.0) RR 10.05
Bangalore tied with Mumbai (Bangalore win Super Over by 2 wickets)
- Match 9 - 27 Sep, SunMatch Ended223/2(20.0) RR 11.15
KXIP
RR226/6(20.0) RR 11.15
Rajasthan beat Punjab by 4 wickets
- Match 11 - 29 Sep, TueUp Next
DC
SRH
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 12 - 30 Sep, WedUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020: Lasith Malinga Trends on Twitter After MI's Super Over Loss to RCB
Jasprit Bumrah is perhaps the best bowler in the world with his ability to pick up wickets at any situation in the game. But he has had a quiet IPL 2020 in terms of wickets he has picked. On Monday, in the battle against RCB, the MI bowler leaked 42 runs in his four overs. Also in the super over, he couldn't defend six runs.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: September 29, 2020, 10:36 AM IST
Jasprit Bumrah is perhaps the best bowler in the world with his ability to pick up wickets at any situation in the game. But he has had a quiet IPL 2020 in terms of wickets he has picked. On Monday, in the battle against RCB, the MI bowler leaked 42 runs in his four overs. Also in the super over, he couldn't defend six runs.
ALSO READ: IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
This loss made MI fans miss legendary bowler Lasith Malinga. Overnight, #LasithMalinga became a trend on Twitter, with the supporters asking him to don the MI jersey once again. It is noteworthy that Malinga, the master of yorkers, is also the highest wicket-taker in the history of IPL with 170 scalps to his name.
ALSO READ: 'Great' Virat Kohli Will Not Struggle Despite Not Playing for Five Months, says Scott Styris
Here are some of the tweets:
The hitting ability of the players is off the charts amazing these days...
However it's time now for the bowlers to catch up.
Who is going to be next to dominate the Yorkers like Lasith Malinga ??
— Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) September 28, 2020
In @Jaspritbumrah93 we trust!! on days like this... I miss Lasith Malinga https://t.co/1MJgZLKYqU
— Marianne (@Ma_ria_nne) September 28, 2020
Anyone missing Lasith Malinga....#IPL2020 #MIvRCB #Dream11IPL #MumbaiIndians
— Abeel Usmani (@AbeelUsmani) September 29, 2020
Lasith Malinga missed in every match of #MI for his incomparable hair style and Yorker ball and Duck out and he was become a more dangerous in Vankhede pitch....
— Bhavesh Patel. (@iambhavesh00) September 29, 2020
Earlier, Mumbai Indians' man for all seasons" Kieron Pollard's scintillating strokeplay found its match in maverick Ishan Kishan as they nearly pulled off a Houdini Act before Navdeep Saini's spectacular Super Over saw Royal Challengers Bangalore win an IPL humdinger on Monday.
Recent Matches
-
BLR vs MUM, IPL, 2020, Match 1028 Sep, 2020 DubaiBangalore tied with Mumbai (Bangalore win Super Over by 2 wickets)
-
KXIP vs RR, IPL, 2020, Match 927 Sep, 2020 SharjahRajasthan beat Punjab by 4 wickets
-
SRH vs KKR, IPL, 2020, Match 826 Sep, 2020 Abu DhabiKolkata beat Hyderabad by 7 wickets
-
DC vs CSK, IPL, 2020, Match 725 Sep, 2020 DubaiDelhi beat Chennai by 44 runs
-
KXIP vs RCB, IPL, 2020, Match 624 Sep, 2020 DubaiPunjab beat Bangalore by 97 runs
All Recent Matches