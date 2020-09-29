T20 CARNIVAL

IPL 2020: Lasith Malinga Trends on Twitter After MI's Super Over Loss to RCB

Jasprit Bumrah is perhaps the best bowler in the world with his ability to pick up wickets at any situation in the game. But he has had a quiet IPL 2020 in terms of wickets he has picked. On Monday, in the battle against RCB, the MI bowler leaked 42 runs in his four overs. Also in the super over, he couldn't defend six runs.

This loss made MI fans miss legendary bowler Lasith Malinga. Overnight, #LasithMalinga became a trend on Twitter, with the supporters asking him to don the MI jersey once again. It is noteworthy that Malinga, the master of yorkers, is also the highest wicket-taker in the history of IPL with 170 scalps to his name.

Here are some of the tweets:

Earlier, Mumbai Indians' man for all seasons" Kieron Pollard's scintillating strokeplay found its match in maverick Ishan Kishan as they nearly pulled off a Houdini Act before Navdeep Saini's spectacular Super Over saw Royal Challengers Bangalore win an IPL humdinger on Monday.

