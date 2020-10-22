- Match 39 - 21 Oct, WedMatch Ended84/8(20.0) RR 4.2
KOL
BLR85/2(20.0) RR 4.2
Bangalore beat Kolkata by 8 wickets
- Match 38 - 20 Oct, TueMatch Ended164/5(20.0) RR 8.2
DEL
PUN167/5(20.0) RR 8.2
Punjab beat Delhi by 5 wickets
- Match 40 - 22 Oct, ThuUp Next
RR
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 41 - 23 Oct, FriUp Next
CSK
MI
19:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020: Liberation Of Mind Is Important But I Can't Force My Opinion On Others, Says Kagiso Rabada
Regarding the IPL and his brilliant form, Rabada said that the pitches in the UAE, despite being on the slower side, are like the sub-continental tracks.
- PTI
- Updated: October 22, 2020, 6:27 PM IST
Made up of strong limbs and a liberated mind, Kagiso Rabada on Thursday invoked Nelson Mandela and emphasised on fighting for the right causes without "shoving" his opinion down anyone's throat. Moving away from the usual cricket stuffs, the leading South African fast bowler spoke about the influence of the iconic anti-apartheid leader in his life and how it shaped his philosophy as he became an elite sportsperson.
Never one to give in to glib talk, Rabada said, "Nelson Mandela played a huge role in the world and particularly in South Africa. Fighting for basic need that is freedom and it is important that nobody feels inferior. It's important. He is one of the world's premier fast bowlers and currently the IPL's leading wicket-taker with 21 scalps from 10 games for Delhi Capitals.
"Liberation of mind is the most important thing and that's the message you want to spread as a sportsman as you do have a platform."
While he is a celebrity in his own right, Rabada loves to think of him as an everyday person.
"A lot of people look up to us as sportsman but if I compare myself with an everyday person, I am probably the same.
"Cricket gives me a platform and also social responsibility and a reminder that I need to fight for the right causes. But I will never shove my opinion or ideas down anyone's throat," said Rabada during a virtual press conference.
"I will express my opinion as I am doing on this stage and on a political front, liberation is important. Human rights being treated with dignity is important," the eloquent Proteas pacer added.
Recent Matches
-
KOL vs BLR, IPL, 2020, Match 3921 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiBangalore beat Kolkata by 8 wickets
-
DEL vs PUN, IPL, 2020, Match 3820 Oct, 2020 DubaiPunjab beat Delhi by 5 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 3719 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiRajasthan beat Chennai by 7 wickets
-
MUM vs PUN, IPL, 2020, Match 3618 Oct, 2020 DubaiPunjab tied with Mumbai (Punjab win 2nd Super Over by 2 wickets)
-
KOL vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Match 3518 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiKolkata tied with Hyderabad (Kolkata win Super Over by 2 wickets)
