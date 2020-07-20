IPL 2020 Likely to Be Held from September 26 to November 8: Report

The 2020 editon of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has a tentative schedule but it is one that franchises and the BCCI's broadcasting partner are yet to fully agree on.
According to a report in the Times of India, the BCCI has settled on September 26-November 8 as the tentative window for the IPL 2020. That would mean playing 60 games in 44 days.
However, franchises and broadcast partners Star have reservations about the schedule.
For their part, Star wants the tournament to be held a little later so that the final ends on Diwali (November 14) as as to generate maximum revenue with ads, particularly since the coronavirus pandemic has affected them financially.
For their part the BCCI are not keen on this schedule since the Indian cricket team have an important series away to Australia in December and the players will have to arrive in the country well before that date to undergo a period of quarantine.
"If the IPL concludes by November 8, the team can fly to Australia by the 10th, undergo Covid tests and start practice and warm-up matches so that the first Test can begin as scheduled," a senior board official told TOI.
"Also, India might want to play a day-night warm-up game ahead of the proposed day-night Test, and that will add days to the schedule," the official added.
There remains little clarity on other aspects of the tournament as well. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has previously stated that they would like to host the tournament in India itself.
However, various reports state that UAE would be the likeliest destination for the tournament were it to go ahead.
