IPL 2020: List Of Centuries This Season; None From Mumbai Indians

IPL 2020 was yet another scintillating season in the history of the game that saw many ups and downs, rise and fall of stars and a lot of action. There were some huge totals, a record run chase and some heroic innings as well. This season we witnessed five centuries overall, one less than last year, and surprisingly none of them came from the champions Mumbai Indians. It was Shikhar Dhawan who topped the list of most centuries as he did it twice in back to back matches. Check out the complete list of centuries in IPL 2020:

KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab) – 132 not out vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 6

KXIP captain KL Rahul was the first batsman to hit a ton in the IPL 2020. His superb knock of 132 remained unbeaten till the end of the season. KXIP won the match by 97 runs.

Mayank Agarwal (Kings XI Punjab) – 106 vs Rajasthan Royals in Match 9

The second century of the tournament was made by another KXIP batsman, Mayank Agarwal. He made a magnificent 106 runs off just 50 deliveries at a whopping strike rate of 212 to take his team’s total to 223 runs in 20 overs. They, however, lost the match as Rajasthan Royals created history by chasing that big total in IPL.

Shikhar Dhawan (Delhi Capitals) – 101 not out vs Chennai Super Kings in Match 34

At a time Delhi Capitals were enjoying their position among the top teams, Shikhar Dhawan rose to take them further ahead. He scored an unbeaten 101 off 58 balls to hand CSK yet another loss in their miserable season. DC won the match with one ball remaining.

Shikhar Dhawan (Delhi Capitals) – 106 not out vs Kings XI Punjab in Match 38

Dhawan carried his form from the previous match as he scored another ton, this time against KXIP. He smashed an impressive 106 off 61 balls but did not get enough support from the rest of the team as they were restricted to 164. KXIP chased it down with one over to spare.

Ben Stokes (Rajasthan Royals) – 107 not out vs Mumbai Indians in Match 45

The only century from Rajasthan Royals came off the bat of Ben Stokes, who made 107 runs in 60 balls, helping his team beat the total of 195 set by the mighty Mumbai Indians.