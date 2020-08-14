Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Concluded

TANZANIA APL T20, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 09 August, 2020

2ND INN

Twiga Titans

114/5 (15.0)

Twiga Titans
v/s
Buffalo Blasters
Buffalo Blasters*

66 (12.5)

Twiga Titans beat Buffalo Blasters by 48 runs
Stumps

PAK IN ENG, 3 TEST SERIES, 2020 2nd Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 13 - 17 Aug, 2020

1ST INN

Pakistan *

223/9 (86.0)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England

Toss won by Pakistan (decided to bat)

IPL 2020 | List of International Players Who will Miss First Week of Tournament in UAE

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will also suffer as the likes of Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan and Tom Banton will arrive late for the T20 tournament.

Cricketnext Staff |August 14, 2020, 8:48 PM IST
IPL 2020 | List of International Players Who will Miss First Week of Tournament in UAE

The preparations for the 13th edition of the IPL are in full swing for the BCCI and the franchises. However, with quarantine rules in play in UAE and other international bilateral series’ going on too all the franchises will have to dig deep into their bench strength to fill in gaps in the first phase of the tournament.

Among the franchises that are likely to suffer are Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals.

The Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) most important players will be busy with England and Australia series with Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran and Andrew Tye all expected to be part of the tour.

However Delhi Capitals (DC) will miss three of their players, Jason Roy, Alex Carey and Marcus Stoinis while Chris Woakes has already pulled out of the IPL.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will also suffer as the likes of Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan and Tom Banton will arrive late for the T20 tournament.

Mumbai Indians (MI) is the only team not to suffer and their all players will be available for selection as Nathan Coulter Nile hasn’t been picked in Australia squad.

Here's a list of the players and teams affected in the scenario

Chennai Super Kings: Josh Hazlewood, Sam Curran (If picked)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Tom Banton (If picked)

Mumbai Indians: None

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Mitchell Marsh

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Moeen Ali, Aaron Finch, Joshua Philippe, Kane Richardson

Delhi Capitals: Jason Roy, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes (Already pulled out of IPL 2020)

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Steve Smith, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Andrew Tye, Tom Curran

Kings XI Punjab: Glenn Maxwell

Aaron FinchDavid WarnerDelhi Capitalseoin morganiplipl 2020kolkata knight ridersRajasthan Royalssteve smith

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
