IPL 2020 | List of International Players Who will Miss First Week of Tournament in UAE

The preparations for the 13th edition of the IPL are in full swing for the BCCI and the franchises. However, with quarantine rules in play in UAE and other international bilateral series’ going on too all the franchises will have to dig deep into their bench strength to fill in gaps in the first phase of the tournament.
Among the franchises that are likely to suffer are Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals.
The Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) most important players will be busy with England and Australia series with Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran and Andrew Tye all expected to be part of the tour.
However Delhi Capitals (DC) will miss three of their players, Jason Roy, Alex Carey and Marcus Stoinis while Chris Woakes has already pulled out of the IPL.
The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will also suffer as the likes of Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan and Tom Banton will arrive late for the T20 tournament.
Mumbai Indians (MI) is the only team not to suffer and their all players will be available for selection as Nathan Coulter Nile hasn’t been picked in Australia squad.
Here's a list of the players and teams affected in the scenario
Chennai Super Kings: Josh Hazlewood, Sam Curran (If picked)
Kolkata Knight Riders: Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Tom Banton (If picked)
Mumbai Indians: None
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Mitchell Marsh
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Moeen Ali, Aaron Finch, Joshua Philippe, Kane Richardson
Delhi Capitals: Jason Roy, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes (Already pulled out of IPL 2020)
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Steve Smith, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Andrew Tye, Tom Curran
Kings XI Punjab: Glenn Maxwell
