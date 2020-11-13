IPL 2020: List Of Lowest Team Totals In The Latest Season Of The Tournament

Kolkata Knight Riders scored the lowest total of this season of IPL. They got bowled bowled out for 84 against RCB.

In the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, we have witnessed several nail-biting thrillers to a few masterful dominant displays as well. The tournament over the course has also seen a multitude of several high and low scoring games.

Here’s a look at the top five of the lowest scores from this season.

SRH (114 all out) vs KXIP - Dubai

In the 43rd match of the IPL in Dubai, David Warner’s team collapsed at 114 as they failed to chase 126 runs target set by KL Rahul’s Kings XI. Even though SRH bowlers were able to restrict KXIP batsmen to an easily winnable score of 126 for seven in the allotted 20 overs, SRH’s batting line-up were unable to chase the same as their batting line-up collapsed at a paltry 114.

KKR (112/9) vs RCB - Sharjah

Royal Challengers Bangalore set a challenging score of 194 for two in their 20 overs. In what seemed like a good start for the Kolkata Knight Riders, they were soon undone by some impressive bowling from RCB who kept the pressure on them till the end. KKR’s chase ended at 112 for nine, as they handed an 82-run victory to RCB in the 28th match of the tournament.

DC (110/9) vs MI - Dubai

Two formidable sides Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians clashed in the 41st match at the Dubai international Cricket Stadium. Shreyas Iyer’s team started on a bad note as they were reduced to 22 for two at the end of powerplay. None of their batsmen could contribute much to their total score as tail ender Kagiso Rabada’s cameo helped to reach 110 by the end of 20 overs. MI chased the total comfortably under 15 overs.

RCB (109 all out) vs KXIP - Dubai

In of the earliest lowest scores recorded at the beginning of the tournament, Royal Challengers Bangalore batting line-up collapsed like a deck of cards chasing a massive 206 runs. Kings XI Punjab bowlers managed to rip through their defences throughout the match, as RCB folded up at 109. In the process, they handed KXIP a 97-run win which was also their first in this edition.

KKR (84 all out) vs RCB - Abu Dhabi

In the 39th match of the IPL, Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to contain Kolkata Knight Riders to the lowest score in this season. RCB ripped across KKR’s batting line-up to restrict them to 84 for eight in the first 20 overs. RCB chased the paltry total in 13.3 overs.