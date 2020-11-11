IPL 2020: List of Orange Cap Holders This Season

Kings XI Punjab opener and skipper KL Rahul led the way with the bat but didn’t get enough support from the rest of his team.

It is not often that the Orange Cap or highest run-scorer honour goes to a player from the champion side in the IPL. The year 2020 was again one such season when a side who’s player ended up as the highest run-getter failed to reach the Playoffs.

Kings XI Punjab opener and skipper KL Rahul led the way with the bat but didn’t get enough support from the rest of his team. Apart from Rahul, the Orange Cap list was dominated by Indians – as many as seven of them in top 10 – including experienced players like Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli as well as young guns like Ishan Kishan and even debutant Devdutt Paddikal.

1. KL Rahul: M-14, Runs- 670

Kings XI Punjab may have failed to make the IPL 2020 playoffs but their skipper KL Rahul walked away with all the honours when it came to the Orange. The KXIP opener was a consistent run-scorer throughout the tournament although his strike-rate of 129.34 could have been better. In all, Rahul scored one century and five fifties and averaged 55.83.

2. Shikhar Dhawan: M- 17, Runs- 618

One of the biggest reasons of Delhi Capitals’ run to the final was the success of their veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan. The southpaw had a roller-coaster ride throughout the tournament but ended up as the second-highest run-scorer overall and highest for the IPL 2020 finals. Dhawan hit two centuries – back-to-back tons no less – and four fifties and averaged 44.73 with an impressive strike-rate of 144.73.

3. David Warner: M- 16, Runs- 548

The Sunrisers Hyderabad made an impressive comeback after getting back the reins of his team this season. Warner was the highest run-grosser for his side, scoring four half-centuries at a strike-rate of 134.64 with a top-score of 85 not out. However, the Australian southpaw’s efforts just failed to lift his side into the IPL 2020 finals.

4. Shreyas Iyer: M- 17, Runs- 519

The Mumbai batsman is just in his second year leading the Delhi Capitals but has already been impressive with his leadership skills. In the 13th edition of the IPL, Iyer also led the way with the willow, helping his first finish in second place to qualify for the playoffs and then leading his side into the finals where they fell just short. He scored three fifties over the season, including a crucial unbeaten 65 in the final.

5. Ishan Kishan: M-14, Runs- 516

In many ways, 2020 was the breakthrough season for young Ishan Kishan. The former India Under-19 player didn’t look back since scoring 99 runs in his first match of the season. Although he missed the first three games for eventual champions Mumbai Indians, Kishan still notched up four fifties and maintained an impressive strike-rate of 145.76.

6. Quinton de Kock: M-16, Runs- 503

The South African wicketkeeper-batsman was in blazing form at the top of the order for the Mumbai Indians. He scored plenty of runs for the five-time IPL champions and maintained a strike-rate of 140.5 over the course of the tournament. He also had four fifties, including a top-score of 78 not out.

7. Suryakumar Yadav: M- 16, Runs- 480

The Mumbai batsman was so impressive in IPL 2020 that many people believed that he should have been a certainty on any of the Indian squads bound for Australia. However, the Mumbai Ranji skipper didn’t let the selector’s miss take away his focus as he piled up four fifties and scored his runs at a terrific strike-rate of 145 as well.

8. Devdutt Paddikal: M- 15, Runs- 473

The young Bangalore opener was playing in his first season in the IPL but ended up as the top-scorer for the Royal Challengers Bangalore – a side which included the likes of Indian captain Virat Kohli and former South African skipper AB de Villiers. Paddikal scored five half-centuries and maintained a strike-rate of 124.8.

9. Virat Kohli: M-15, Runs- 466

The Indian skipper had a modest IPL 2020 although his side managed to reach the playoffs this season. Kohli had only three fifties this season with a top-score of 90 not out and was only the second-highest run-getter for his franchise behind debutant Paddikal.

10. AB de Villiers: M-15, Runs- 454

Nicknamed ‘Mr 360’, the South African was one of the biggest reasons why Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to reach the IPL 2020 playoffs. More than his runs, it was De Villiers’ terrific hitting with a strike-rate of 158.74 which was crucial for the success of his franchise. The South African also had five fifties in the season.