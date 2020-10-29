IPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs KKR Today's Match at Dubai: Chennai, Kolkata Eye Win

IPL 2020 Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Latest Updates IPL 2020 Live Score: KKR's unsettled batting order is a point of concern for Eoin Morgan, who would hope that former skipper Dinesh Karthik produces his A game when it matters most.

Preview: As the race for the last playoffs berth is heating up, one team -- Chennai Super Kings, would be pretty relaxed entering into the match against two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday, in Dubai. After a horrific campaign, CSK are already out of the tournament and would just play to salvage pride. On the other hand Kolkata -- with just two matches left, are on 12 points and are on fifth spot in the points table just behind Punjab, and would like to win big here.

Chennai, in their last match registered a thumping wight-wicket victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore and youngsters like Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad came to the fore. Their investment in the youngsters finally paid off and they would like to continue with their form, that they have gotten into, only in the later stages of the tournament. They are a side capable of spoiling the campaign for Kolkata, who are struggling with their own issues galore. Batting has been their biggest struggle, while bowlers too have shone only in patches. While Shubman Gill has scored runs, his strike rate has been questionable. The likes of Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik too have been inconsistent. Someone from these three will have to take up the responsibility.

Speaking of bowling, Varun Chakravarthy has been rewarded for his brilliant performance in the tournament, and been named in the T20I squad for Australia tour. He will be expected to deliver the goods in the middle overs. As for Pat Cummins, as the spearhead of the pack, a lot is still left to be desired. He needs to pick up wickets up front to put pressure on the opposition. The situation for both the teams is somewhat similar, where senior pros have failed to impress, and the battle will most likely be won from the side whose youngsters perform better on the day.