IPL 2020 LIVE Score, CSK vs SRH Today's Match at Dubai: Chennai, Hyderabad Eye Win

  • 17:12 (IST)

    IPL 2020 live score: Hello and welcome to live coverage of the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both teams need a win today.

18:05 (IST)

IPL 2020 live score: In their bowling department, Deepak Chahar and Sam Curran have not been up to the mark and they will surely aim to bounce back. The spin workload will once again be shared by Piyush Chawla and Ravindra Jadeja who, too, have disappointed their team till now.

18:00 (IST)

IPL 2020 live score: It is worth remembering that SRH are coming after a win against Delhi Capitals (DC), so they will be high on confidence ahead of their match against CSK.

17:54 (IST)

IPL 2020 live score: A lot discussion has taken place on Dhoni's decision to come down the order in earlier matches, a decision that has backfired so far and it remains to be seen how the charismatic skipper approaches the game against SRH.

17:47 (IST)

IPL 2020 live score: Bravo may compel Dhoni to include him in the XI, possibly at the cost of Aussie quick Josh Hazlewood. The Caribbean all-rounder can not only provide depth to CSK's batting, but can also boost their bowling attack.

17:42 (IST)

IPL 2020 live score: If Rayudu finds a place in the XI, he would replace an out-of-form opener Murali Vijay while the inclusion of Bravo will further compel Mahendra Singh Dhoni to tinker with the batting line-up.

17:37 (IST)

IPL 2020 live score: Coming to the match, the David Warner-led SRH will not take their opponents lightly on Friday. Moreover, Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo are reportedly fit and are likely to be inducted in the playing XI, which could be another concern for the Orange Army.

17:32 (IST)

IPL 2020 live score: Despite being at the receiving end in their last two games, three-time champions CSK have a reputation of starting the league shakily before making a roaring comeback in the later-half of the league. That goes for all teams, and not just CSK.

17:27 (IST)

IPL 2020 live score: Although there is enough time for the two teams to stage a comeback into the tournament, it is always better to qualify for the play-offs as early as possible - and then try out experiments.

17:22 (IST)

IPL 2020 live score: Both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings are placed at the bottom of the eight-table points table with two points each from three matches.

17:17 (IST)

IPL 2020 live score: An off-colour Chennai Super Kings (CSK), coming back after a six-day rest, will hope for a change of luck when they clash with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an IPL match between wooden-spooners at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium here on Friday evening.

17:12 (IST)

IPL 2020 live score: Hello and welcome to live coverage of the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both teams need a win today.

Preview: It will be the clash of the two bottom-placed outfits in Dubai on the 2nd of October in IPL 2020, as seventh in the table, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) who are languishing at number 8.

Both SRH and CSK have lost two of the three matches they have played in the tournament thus far. And both have a common problem – their struggling batting units.

Chennai Super Kings

CSK need their openers – Murali Vijay and Shane Watson – to fire collectively at the top. The latter has just managed 32 runs from 3 matches while the Australian has scored 51 at a below-par strike rate of 121.42.

Faf du Plessis has been the pivot around which the CSK batting has revolved. He has made significant contributions in all the 3 matches and has an aggregate of 173 so far.

MS Dhoni again needs to revisit his position in the batting order. He must push himself to number 5. The CSK skipper also has to place a strategy when chasing – to leave it to the end and then not try to win as the rate becomes almost impossible to achieve – is not good enough.

Ravindra Jadeja has been a bit expensive with the ball going at 10.5 per over.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH would be happy with the return of their playmaker in the middle order – Kane Williamson. The New Zealand star made an immediate contribution on his return with a 26-ball 41 in the win against Delhi Capitals in Abu Dhabi.

But SRH need their star batsman and captain, David Warner to fire at the top. He gave glimpses of his prowess in Abu Dhabi but has only accumulated 87 runs so far in three matches at a strike rate of 126.08.

Rashid Khan continues to be the go-to man with the ball. He has an excellent economy rate of just 5.83 in the tournament. Bhuvneshwar has also been restrictive but not quite looked threatening to pick wickets.

WHAT: IPL 2020, Match 14

WHEN: October 2, 7:30PM IST

WHERE: Dubai

TELECAST: Star Sports Network

LIVE STREAMING: Disney + Hotstar

